I'm constantly amazed by the sheer volume of stuff throughout the world. It's most mystifying at markets anywhere - who's making all of it, who's buying all of it, what's happening to all the stuff that's not bought? So much stuff! I find that I like to take photos of clusters of stuff.
76 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
On a street that looks a lot like one in the French Quarter of New Orleans sits one of the best markets on the planet. The Pan African Market is three stories of small shops filled with collectibles from all over Africa. My favorite section was on...
El-Madina El-Monawwara, Gazirat Al Awameyah, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
The hookah, or a shisha in Egypt, is something you see all over Western Africa and the Middle East. They can be intimidating with the hoses and pipes, but it's actually quite harmless. If you try one at a hookah bar or buy one to take home to your...
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
Dongcheng, Beijing, China
The supermarket can be a hidden gem for souvenirs and an insight into local kitchens. In Beijing I stepped into a large Carrefour, located two stories underground, where I browsed through walls of instant noodle bowls, bags of seaweed, endless...
Slip Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
The Maasai Market is an excellent spot to get all kinds of handmade crafts, jewelry, beads, woodwork, and art in the middle of Nairobi. My favorite items were the stacks of fabrics with Maasai prints, plaids, and Barack Obama screens. At this...
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
Luang Prabang, Laos
Aimed primarily at tourists, the Night Market sets up each evening along a few blocks of Thanon Sisavangvong. Lining both sides of the street, with a section down the middle, stalls offer a plethora of souvenirs, from cotton shopping bags and...
Avenue Ben Mohamed El Alaoui, N° 1 Takharbicht، Laayoune Rcif، Fes 30200, Morocco
Probably one of my favorite souvenirs from Morocco are the mini tagines I bought from a friend's shop and a pottery factory we visited in Fes, where these mini tagines were also available in what I've been told are the city's emblematic blue and...
105 Namsangongwon-gil, Yongsan 2(i)ga-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Look to the top of Seoul’s 860-foot-tall Namsan Mountain and you’ll see the N Seoul Tower, which rises an additional 777 feet. This aerial perch is the highest point in the city and offers incredible views. Far below, Seoul sprawls out...
Amritsar, Punjab, India
Every woman should be able to try on a sari. Delicate, bedazzled, jewel-toned sheets of fabric draped over your body, that make every shape look regal. When in India, small shops with towers of fabrics line the walls, inviting you in. The floor is...
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
1-1 Hamarikyūteien, Chūō-ku, Tōkyō-to 104-0046, Japan
If you're lucky, you'll get to Japan when the cherry blossom trees are in full bloom. I was kinda lucky to be there at the tail end. Some trees were still hanging on to spring and just beautiful. Others were seeing their final days and falling...
A girl and her younger brother sell paper candle boats during the Tet New Year celebrations in Hoi An, Vietnam. After purchasing these boats, a wish is made for the new year and the boat is released into the Thu Bon River.
61040 Mondavio, Province of Pesaro and Urbino, Italy
In Italy I saw pink beans at the farmer's market in my family's tiny town of San Michele al Fume near Mondavio. Nothing fancy about these markets, just townspeople buying food at non-fancy stalls, to cook for dinner. They are everywhere, in every...
1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Taking just the 'right' wrong turn on a visit to Pike Place Market can land you in Post Alley, where spearmint, wild cherry, and tropical punch bubble gum drizzles down the window panes and grape, peppermint, and lemon ice gum-cicles form from...
Pub Street Area , Mondol 1 Village 284, 2 Thnou St, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
While cute souvenir shops and even haute couture boutiques exemplify the changing face of the retail scene in Siem Reap, the city’s famous Old Market remains a heady hub of traditional trade and commerce. Located right in the heart of town, Psar...
HaCarmel St 11, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
The Carmel Market is the largest outdoors market in Tel Aviv and sells everything from toiletries, clothes, meat, fruit and vegetables and some delicatessen cheese. Like in a lot of outdoors markets, the fruit and vegetables are displayed in such...
La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
80067 Sorrento, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
Olive oil is the life blood of Italy as if it flows through the rivers and roads throughout the entire country. If you get the chance, stop by an olive oil factory and see how it's done. During pressing season each fall, barrels filled with...
Via Santa Felicita, 9, 37121 Verona VR, Italy
I was a little hesitant of seeing Juliet's supposed balcony in Verona, but not going would be silly. And once I went, it was actually quite quaint and sweet. However, you enter through a short tunnel that is covered in gum. GUM and graffiti. It's...
