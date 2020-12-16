So Miami!
Collected by GiAnna Wyatt
Although Miami is geographically connected to the contiguous United States, the vibe, taste and style of the city is that of its own. This Wanderlist showcases an adventurous variety of chic neighborhoods, exotic cuisine, buzzing nightlife and fun recreational activities found in the worlds sexiest city. This is SO Miami!
280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134, USA
I love the art scene in Miami. There's a wide variety of performance venues around town that are affordable and entertaining. I'm a frequent attendee. When I heard that the historic Miracle Theatre in downtown Coral Gables was showing the final...
15 SE 10th St, Miami, FL 33131, USA
In Miami’s trendy Mary Brickell Village, Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe is the kind of place you can just relax in. The indoor/outdoor patio keeps you out of the blazing Florida sun but still provides a romantic ambience. To start, tear...
1440 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Today, The Betsy Hotel's exterior stands as one of the surviving examples of Florida Georgian architecture in South Beach. Sitting on historic Ocean Drive, the hotel is the perfect symbol for Miami's fusion of old and new. In 2009 the hotel...
455 Grand Bay Drive Key Biscayne, Miami, FL 33149, USA
Key Biscayne is a historically rich, tropical barrier island paradise. The Ritz-Calton is a favorite weekend spot for laid-back Floridians. It’s only 15 minutes south of South Beach but seems like a different world in attitude and ambience....
1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Let me put the good news front and center: This is not your father’s Ritz-Carlton (nor your mother’s). For example take the infinity pool, which practically drops you in the Atlantic. Then, there’s the art deco décor,...
1817 James Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Last night, Portgal-based Pestana Hotels and Resorts opened its first North American hotel in the heart of South Beach’s Art Deco District. The 97-room boutique is made up of four historic Art Deco buildings formerly known as the Hotel Miljean...
915 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Miami is all about presentation. The heels are higher, the skirts are shorter, the portions are larger, and the drinks are works of art. Meat Market, in Miami Beach, is a steak house that could fool you into thinking it’s more of a nightclub than...
