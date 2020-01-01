So Many Places, So Little Time...!
Collected by Rachel Kowalski
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Bad Blumau 100, 8283 Bad Blumau, Austria
Ecologically minded architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser designed this compound’s central spa, living roofs, and buildings topped by onion domes. A portion of your bill goes to the World Wildlife Fund. Rogner Bad Blumau, 43/(0) 33-835-1000, from...
7485 Virgelle Ferry Rd N, Loma, MT 59460, USA
Eight miles of gravel road away from an already lonely stretch of highway in Central Montana, the Virgelle Mercantile Bed and Breakfast offers quiet comfort. Well, mostly quiet. If you choose to sleep outside in the sheep wagon or one of the...
Negroman Rd, San Ignacio, Belize
Black Rock Lodge is the ultimate Belizean jungle lodge, located a few miles outside San Ignacio and down a dirt road that leads you into a high-walled, karstic river valley. All the cabinas are perched on the hillside with spectacular river views...
Panama
The family-owned Yandup Island Lodge is located on a private island across from the remote Playon Chico community on the Caribbean coastline of San Blas, Panama. The eco-lodge offers two tours a day: a visit to a beach on one of the archipelago's...
San Blas Islands, Panama
A visit to the incredible 365-island archipelago (also called the San Blas Islands) within the communal lands of the Guna Yala indigenous nation provides some extraordinary seaside experiences. The islands making up the outer archipelago...
7 Rue Drevet, 75018 Paris, France
Within the 18th arrondissement in Paris France, high atop the city, resides the wonderfully beautiful, hilly neighborhood of Montmartre. This diverse and eclectic section of the city can be a bit busy with tourists, but the views of Paris and the...
Lake Bled, 4260 Bled, Slovenia
Bled (and the lake by the same moniker) is the most Fairytale-esque town I've ever experienced. The people are almost jarringly friendly by American standards, the island church is as beautiful as it is quaint, and the castle perched on the cliffs...
Located across the Tiber River from the Centro Storico, Trastevere is a kaleidoscope of ivy-covered buildings, complicated Italian history, and bombastic nightlife. The heart of the neighborhood is Piazza Santa Maria, a large square where street...
Kadıköy/İstanbul, Turkey
Faro District, Portugal
Few people think of Portugal as a surf destination, but the tiny country has miles of coast for surfers to explore. I visited the Algarve, Portugal's southern most region, and based myself at Aldeia da Pedralva. The owner, António Ferreira, has a...
29400 Ronda, Málaga, Spain
The town of Ronda is small but beautiful. It is set on top of a ravine giving it beautiful views of the nearby country side, and a very unique bridge connecting the town across this rocky divide.While Ronda's fame may have been connected to...
