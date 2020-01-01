So Blue
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
It's a color, a state of mind, a title of a Jayhawks song, a coat of paint that dominates an island, a tile that repeats throughout a mosaic, or the perfect sky backdrop to an unforgettable sight.
Crijevićeva ul. 9, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
Climb the grand baroque staircase and pass the Jesuit church, cross Gundulić Square, and follow the COLD DRINKS WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL VIEW signs. Then, yes, walk through the walls. Buža translates to “a hole-in-the-wall,” and a...
This dramatic two-tier waterfall, whose name translates as "Golden Falls," a reference to the shimmering mist that sometimes appears around the falls, is one of Iceland’s most famous—which is saying something in a country...
Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India
Known as The Blue City for its many homes painted to denote them as Brahmin residences, Jodhpur is a chaotic hodgepodge of blue blocks at the foot of mighty Mehrangarh Fort. Interspersed with the sacred color associated with Lord Shiva, the city...
Poros, Greece
Mention 'Greek Islands' and one instinctively thinks of Santorini or Crete. But there are literally thousands of other islands scattered between Greece, Turkey and North Africa. The smaller ones like Poros (above) are just as charming. I don't...
Jalan Kampung Hulu, Kampung Dua, 75200 Melaka, Malaysia
My travel companion wasn’t incredibly excited about our hike out to the island’s floating mosque. I’m not sure why; there’s nothing quite as enjoyable as a 12km hike when you’re weighed down by a couple hundred pounds of camera gear. Interesting...
Mt Shasta, CA 96067, USA
30 feet below the cornice of a narrow crevasse, I’m dangling like a marionette on a 9-mil rope, staring in awe at a rippling splinter of luminescent blue ice—the size of a 10-story building—jutting from a rift in the Hotlum glacier. And what’s...
Boracay, Malay, Philippines
Even during the low season White Beach on Boracay Island is full on. Dance music blares out of clubs and bars. Restaurant hawkers shout out their daily deals in front of massive seafood buffets. Korean tour groups block the beach path and touts...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Sapphire Pool, Wyoming 82190, USA
The brilliant blue color of Yellowstone National Park's Sapphire Pool looks like the perfect hot tub for chilly winter park visitors. Sadly, its pristine waters reach temperatures of 200-plus degrees. A little too hot for a soak, but when the wind...
Kayaköy, 48300 Fethiye/Muğla, Turkey
Most people explore the Mediterranean by boat via it's beautiful blue waters, however it is also possible to explore this area by foot via the Lycian Way. This 500km hiking trail in southwestern Turkey connects Fethiye in the west with southwest...
PORAT 00, Biševo, 21485, Biševo, Croatia
When sailing from the town of Vis to Komiža on Vis Island, we stopped at the Blue Cave (Modra špilja), or Blue Grotto, on the nearby island of Biševo. Visitors can enter the cave entrance for a minor fee and only by small boat. As we made our way...
Sultan Ahmet Mahallesi, Atmeydanı Cd. No:7, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Adorned with more than 20,000 blue handcrafted İznik tiles, stained-glass windows, and the golden brushstrokes of a 17th-century calligrapher, the Blue Mosque is the legacy of Sultan Ahmet I (1590–1617). The young sultan audaciously wished...
Boulevard de la Corniche, Casablanca 20000, Morocco
The other famous landmark in Casablanca is the second largest Mosque in the world. The minarets defy proportions. Intricate Arabic carved into marble walls makes the grand building feel accessible, but really we visitors are just meant to stand...
