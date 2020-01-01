Snowy Destinations
Collected by Fortuna Faythe
List View
Map View
Save Place
Mt Everest
The most exciting plane landing ever is in Paro, Bhutan - an approach through tight mountain passes to the only flat spot in Bhutan large enough to accomodate a runway. But just when you think you had won the "best flight ever" lottery - the trip...
Save Place
During Royal Caribbean’s Caring Discoveries day trip on Juneau-bound cruises, guests play marine biologist, gathering plankton samples and monitoring invasive species. You’ll see humpback whales, too. $160 for adults.
Save Place
There are no guarantees the northern lights will start dancing on the night you look skyward, but it's so worth taking the chance. One of the great rewards for hanging out in Alaska once the dark and cold settle over the state, the northern lights...
Save Place
Alaska, USA
Nearly 40 glaciers flow from lofty peaks down to the sea here, blanketing half the park in ice. But the rugged terrain isn’t the only draw. Orca whales and sea otters often cavort alongside the dayboats (far and away the best way to explore Kenai...
Save Place
Alaska, USA
Looking for an active vacation not too far? Look no further! We took a 7 days Kayaking trip in Glacier Bay in Alaska. It was one of the best experiences of our lives. We took then another 5 days Kayaking trip to watch the whales in Point Adolphus....
Save Place
6000 Glacier Spur Rd, Juneau, AK 99801, USA
Stepping out of a helicopter onto the middle of an Alaskan glacier is pretty breathtaking. There are amazing blue ice caves to be explored, deep crevices full of crystal clear water you can drink, and an incredible expanse of white stretching to...
Save Place
Sailing threw Tracy Arm, a beautiful glacier fjord approximately 6 hours south of Juneau is spectacular with waterfalls and inlets around every knock 'n cranny. Any trip to Southeast Alaska is not complete without it nor is a copy of John Muir's...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever