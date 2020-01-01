Snowboarding
Collected by Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
Despite being northern Colorado, Steamboat Springs offers belly-filling home-style southern cooking at the Low Country Kitchen right on Lincoln Avenue. Dig into the classics (without the greasy coating), like fried okra and buttermilk fried...
Breckenridge, CO 80424, USA
Tucked in against Colorado’s Tenmile Mountain Range in the Arapaho National Forest, Breckenridge was founded during the gold rush of 1859—in fact, the largest gold nugget in the state, weighing more than 13 pounds, was discovered here in 1887....
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Just as Rome has the Colosseum and Paris the Eiffel Tower, so Switzerland has the Matterhorn. Located above Zermatt, this 48,195-foot wonder attracts hordes of visitors, eager to see the morning sunlight beam off its four faces, ski its...
Lone Mountain, Big Sky, MT 59720, USA
Big Sky ski resort in Montana has 3,600 acres to play on. One of my favorite spots to snowboard on a good powder day is the bowl that sits 1,366 feet below Lone Mountain's summit. Take the Lone Peak triple chair up and traverse as far over as...
4545 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Whistler Blackcomb receives lots of press about its big-mountain features, but the resort offers plenty of terrain for every family member and skill level. The Whistler Blackcomb Snow School, among the best in North America, is...
