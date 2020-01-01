Smiles
Lake Titicaca
Legend has it that the first Incas, children of the sun, set down on earth at Lake Titicaca, making this a sacred place, the cradle of life itself.Travelerswithmore than a week to spend in Peru should plan to visit the beautiful and enormous...
Amatitlán, Guatemala
On our first trip to Guatemala, (pre-digital era), my wife spoke rudimentary Spanish and I was far from fluent. In return for our fledgling language skills, this girl gave us a warm smile...and perfectly smoky tortillas as well. A few years later,...
Pisac, Peru
One of the best things to do while in Cuzco is to visit the Sunday farmer's market in the nearby Andean town of Pisac, taking either a taxi or a more economical bus to get there. The villagers surrounding Pisac come from miles around to sell their...
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
Riad Zitoun El Kdim, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
The spaghetti explosion of lanes and alleys of the Marrakesh medina are seemingly designed to confuse the unwary visitor, but getting happily lost is part of the fun – you never know what might lie around the next corner. Strike out from the...
2640, Anguilla
Anguilla Carnival is the island's biggest holiday, and is widely known and celebrated throughout the island. I was jamming in the streets to live soca and reggae bands. the streets are transformed into a spectrum of colour as the various troupes...
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
I was walking around Jaipur in Rajasthan when this dog popped up out of nowhere (seemingly) to rest its head on the window sill.
