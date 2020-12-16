Small Ship Cruises: The Caribbean
Collected by Carrie Finley-Bajak , AFAR Local Expert
The Caribbean is home to cruising. There are many ports to explore: from the mainstays in Jamaica and the Yucatan Peninsula to emerging hotspots like Cuba. Look forward to meeting friendly people while enjoying plenty of sun, great music and spicy food.
Save Place
Tolbod Pldn, Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas 00802, USVI
The U.S. Virgin Islands and the port town of Charlotte Amalie are the perfect launch pad for island explorations, especially for water sports lovers. Dive, swim, snorkel, or learn about marine life. Charlotte Amalie is a water person's dream come...
Save Place
Carlisle Bay, Barbados
Carlisle Bay Beach is a beautiful crescent of sand just south of the urban center of Bridgetown. Hotels like the huge Barbados Hilton and the all-inclusive Almond Beach Club & Spa empty their vacationers onto her sand, cruise ship buses add to the...
Save Place
Culture enthusiasts will love this colorful market filled with tropical fruit, local foods, spices, clothing, handicrafts, artwork, jewelry, accessories, and more. The market is also a great place to sample the Caribbean's famous rum offerings,...
Save Place
501 Calle Norzagaray, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan may look, at first glance, like a few other charming cities built during the height of Spanish colonialism—Havana or Santo Domingo, for example—but what sets it apart is the extent to which its architectural infrastructure...
Save Place
St Barthélemy
From elegant beachfront dining to laid-back lunches and romantic sunset-studded dinners, this is a great St. Barths beach bar and restaurant. Located right on the sand of Shell Beach, Do Brazil features a menu of appetizers, burgers, and entrées....
Save Place
Angle Rue Courbet Rue de La Paix, Gustavia 97133, St Barthélemy
Paradise found. Hike through a tropical forest for a half hour to reach a secluded cove.
Save Place
Gorda Peak National Park is home to Virgin Gorda's highest point. Soaring up 1370 feet, this park is perfect for active adventures. Bring your camera to capture the view from the top of the surrounding islands.
Save Place
Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis
A stroll of St. Kitt’s capital, whether started at Port Zante Marina or the centrally located Independence Square, is an entertaining way to learn more about the island’s past. While the French named Basseterre (it means “low land”), the British...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25