Collected by Karrah Allen
520 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Prior to being rechristened as Independence Hall, this building was used and known as the Pennsylvania State House. The founding fathers of the United States met here in the Assembly Room to debate and adopt both the Declaration of Independence...
1727-29 Mt Vernon St, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Philadelphia is an ideal destination for lovers of outdoor spaces and beautiful art. Combining the two is the city's Mural Arts Program, which was originally developed in 1984 as an anti-graffiti initiative and which has blossomed into one of...
1599 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
A visit to Philadelphia is just not complete without a stop at LOVE Park, to pose for pictures in front of Robert Indiana's iconic LOVE sculpture. Although the park's official name is John F. Kennedy Plaza, everyone uses its nickname. If you visit...
Penn's Landing, Philadelphia, PA, USA
In warm-weather months, the Penn’s Landing waterfront area along the Delaware River is always busy with activity. On the Great Plaza there are ongoing free festivals, summer concerts, a movie series, and Fourth of July fireworks. Other attractions...
Chinatown, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Visitors should make time to visit Philly's Chinatown, a charmingly small neighborhood that offers dozens of outstanding restaurants, bakeries, and tea shops. The Shanghai Bazaar department store at 1016 Race Street is well worth browsing for its...
124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Visitors seeking an immersive-history experience can get a chance to travel back in time and check out the homes, stories, and daily routines of early Philadelphians, from everyday citizens to the city’s better-known inhabitants from the...
39 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA
No visit to Philadelphia is complete without savoring this classic American cultural and culinary icon. The neighborhood offering the best options for authentic steak sandwiches is South Philly, where some of the best cheesesteaks are served up at...
N 6th St & Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
The Liberty Bell, long associated with the American Revolution, actually predates the conflict. It arrived in Philadelphia in 1752 at Independence Hall, then known as the Pennsylvania State House. The bell was inscribed with a Bible verse:...
15 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
The recently renovated and reopened Philadelphia History Museum showcases an impressive collection of art, objects, and artifacts spanning 330 years of the city's history. Dating back to 1826, the building itself plays into the journey through the...
3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA
Like many other Philly institutions, the Philadelphia Zoo is America’s first. It opened in 1874 and encompasses over 40 acres of gardens and exhibits, featuring more than 1,300 animals, including many rare and endangered species. Visitors may need...
1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
This was my favorite museum as a kid, and since I never really grew up, it's still my favorite. It is the oldest natural history museum in the Americas. Founded in 1812, the Academy moved into its current building on Logan Circle in 1876 after its...
222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philly visitors, don't miss a stop at Pennsylvania’s most-visited museum, the Franklin Institute. Allow ample time to make your way through its multiple floors, where entertaining and hands-on educational displays await....
301 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Easily one of the most popular outdoor attractions in Philly, Spruce Street Harbor Park was originally created as a pop-up park and quickly became a blockbuster hit with locals and visitors alike. Situated along the Delaware River waterfront just...
19 S 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
There’s truly no other place in the world like this unique and disturbing museum. It’s probably best that photography is strictly prohibited inside, because that might spoil the bizarre surprises that wait for those who haven't been...
3636 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA
Located at 36th and Sansom Streets in Philly’s University City neighborhood, POD serves up contemporary Pan Asian cuisine in a sleekly modern dining room with futuristic lighting. A television above the sushi bar plays Japanese “Astro Boy”...
Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Garden and flower aficionados visiting the nearby Art Museum, Water Works or Boathouse Row should plan a detour to wander through the highly regarded azalea garden on Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue. Though small in size at about four acres, this...
107 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Easily my favorite store in Philly to browse or “window shop”, Open House features such an entertaining assortment of interesting goods that it’s a challenge to walk out without buying something. There are great Philly-themed items and gifts,...
