Slovenia and Croatia
Collected by Christine Evans
Croatia
Croatia’s oldest and biggest national park, Plitvice is a four-season playground known for its pristine forests, stunning waterfalls, and dozens of turquoise lakes. To see it all, trek along the wooden pathways that twist through...
Bled Island, 4260 Bled, Slovenia
Marital bliss. Too much to ask? That's the promise for the lucky groom to carry his bride-to-be up the 99 steps to ring the bell and wed in the church at the top of the stairs on Bled Island. I'll be honest, they're kind of steep, so you really...
Cesta Gorenjskega odreda 16, 4260 Bled, Slovenia
The restaurant at the Garden Village Bled embraces garden-to-plate dining right down the the restaurant's design, which evokes a greenhouse. Pots of herbs dangle from the ceilings, place mats are made of real grass and herbs grow out of tables so...
Lake Bled, 4260 Bled, Slovenia
It's easy to spend hours staring out at Bled Castle, which looks straight out of a fairytale with its island-location in the center of Lake Bled. But it's much more fun to actually take to the waters and experience the castle first-hand. All...
Lake Bled, 4260 Bled, Slovenia
Lake Bled transforms at sunset. Take in the magic from the shores of the lake. Many people rent fishing rods and try to catfish, pike, carp and lake trout. Other rent bikes and cycle the three-mile loop around the lake. On a warm summer night,...
Inventive and traditional gastronomy merge—truffles, to be sure, but also bear cheek—at Pri Lojzetu, arguably the birthplace of Slovenian slow food. 386/(0) 5368-7007.
Matavun 12, 6215 Divača, Slovenia
A tour of the massive World Heritage site Skocjan Caves affords the singular experience of peering into a glowing subterranean river that flows beneath a blanket of snow. 386/(0) 5-708-2100. This appeared in the November/December 2012 issue.
Martina Krpana ulica 6, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
The most important lesson that I learned from my time in Ljubljana.... is that I love Bosnian/ Serbian food. I may be suffering some serious Ćevapčići withdrawal when I return to Canada. But while the Bosnian excel at food they are masters of...
Robidišče, 5223 Breginj, Slovenia
Become a co-creator of culinary delights. Put an apron on! Pavla will lead us to the mill where we will grind grain into flour (buckwheat, wheat, spelled, corn). You will see, it is quite a tough job. After that we will prepare dough from flour,...
Movia is practically a synonym for the growing prominence of Slovenian wine. Learn why at the winery’s swanky bar in Old Town. For a more casual tasting experience, head roughly two hours east to the Kogl Estate winery and ask about the Mea Culpa...
Stritarjeva ulica, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
I love the cozy, beleaguered look of a city after the holidays, when all that's left is two more months of marching through frigid wind and slushy streets.
Livade, Croatia
On the steep hills above the truffle-obsessed town of Livade in central Istria, Croatia, a man named Vlado Tomažič makes olive oil on his family’s farm. When my husband and I rented the apartment, Casa Maršić (casamarsic.com), adjacent to the...
Flavijevska ul., 52100, Pula, Croatia
The sixth-largest Roman amphitheater still standing today, the Pula Arena is Croatia’s most magnificent classical monument—and reason enough to check out Pula, Istria’s main city. Built in the 1st century C.E. during the rule of Emperor Vespasian,...
Trg Sv. Eufemije, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia
For mind-blowing views of the Rovinj archipelago, visit this hilltop church and climb the bell tower, which features a copper statue of Saint Euphemia that rotates around its axis as the wind blows. On a really clear day, you’ll be able to...
Ul. Joakima Rakovca 7, 52424, Motovun, Croatia
Hotel Kastel in Motovun, Croatia is a perfect place to stop for a meal when traveling in the region of Istria. The meals highlight the quality of meat in produce from the region and often blend traditional and modern approaches to rustic cuisine....
Čabarnica 42, Zrenj, 52428 Oprtalj, 52428, Žnjidarići, Croatia
If you want to check out a real-deal agritourism operation (a family-run working farm), Tončić is the top choice. Located in a hilly hamlet in Istria’s bucolic interior, the farm not only has panoramic views of Čićarija mountain and the...
52420, Buzet, Croatia
I am having a mad love affair with Croatia (Ssshhh, don't tell France.) In particular, its heart-shaped peninsula Istria that juts into the north Adriatic Sea. Istria is Croatia’s culinary gut, and I make the easy a 2.5-hour drive from the...
51410, Opatija, Croatia
Konoba Tramerka serves some of Kvarner’s freshest seafood and locally sourced meats, all expertly prepared with a dash of soul. The restaurant is tucked away on a narrow cobblestone street just steps from the seafront in the tiny fishing...
