Slovenia
Collected by Jackie Haas
Lake Bled, 4260 Bled, Slovenia
Bled (and the lake by the same moniker) is the most Fairytale-esque town I've ever experienced. The people are almost jarringly friendly by American standards, the island church is as beautiful as it is quaint, and the castle perched on the cliffs...
6330 Piran, Slovenia
Need a break from the snow and mountains? The bright Istrian town of Piran, on the Adriatic Sea, can feel downright Mediterranean if you time your surprisingly short trip right. Just an hour and a half from Slovenia. Tool around Istria while...
Bled Island, 4260 Bled, Slovenia
Marital bliss. Too much to ask? That's the promise for the lucky groom to carry his bride-to-be up the 99 steps to ring the bell and wed in the church at the top of the stairs on Bled Island. I'll be honest, they're kind of steep, so you really...
