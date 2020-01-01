Slovenia
Collected by Alice
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Probably the least Balkan-esque of the countries that make up the former Yugoslavia, Slovenia is renowned for its natural beauty. However, before you venture to the lakes, waterfalls, castles and caves make sure you spend a good amount of time in...
Cankarjeva cesta 6, 4260 Bled, Slovenia
It's impossible to leave Slovenian, especially the Lake Bled region, without trying a slice of cream cake. Nearly every restaurant and cafe will have the iconic dessert on its menu, but Sava Hotel on Lake Bled claims to be the creator of cream...
Turistično društvo Gorje, Podhom 80, 4247 Zgornje Gorje, Slovenia
There is nothing like the power of water. What it's done along the one mile trail through the Radovna River gorge is an engineering masterpiece. Built on wood scaffolding, the trail winds its way down river, crisscrossing the current in the...
Matavun 12, 6215 Divača, Slovenia
The caverns of Skocjan aren't the best known of Slovenia's caves, but they are certainly worth a visit. Less than two hours from the capital, we visited as part of a tour that also took in Predjama Castle, the seaside town of Piran and the...
Lake Bled, 4260 Bled, Slovenia
It's easy to spend hours staring out at Bled Castle, which looks straight out of a fairytale with its island-location in the center of Lake Bled. But it's much more fun to actually take to the waters and experience the castle first-hand. All...
