Sleep Well - Unique Hotels
Collected by Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
A hotel can make or break a travel experience. A good one can elevate an interesting trip to fabulous and a bad one can make even a dream destination a nightmare. Here are some places I would love to lay my head at night.
Vouliagmeni 166 71, Greece
Athens is an incredible city to visit but can feel busy and overwhelming, especially during peak tourist season. Escape the hustle and bustle with a visit to the resort town of Vouliagmeni on the Attica coast. I took this photo from a café right...
20 Rue Berthollet, 75005 Paris, France
Imagine the scene - dark walls, a gigantic black tub encrusted with Swarovski crystals, a shower big enough to host a party, a bed that will make you want to sleep through the day, and the latest technological goodies you longingly examined on...
Southampton, UK
A 12-room, pub-style inn sits opposite the harbor docks within Southampton’s medieval city walls. All room categories—“snug,” “cozy,” and “spacious”—come with retro alarm clocks, goose-down comforters, and larders stocked with pork cracklings and...
Jl. Raya Petitenget, Gang Cendrawasih No. 68, Kerobokan, Badung, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Bali, 80361, Indonesia
Although it’s located right near a popular stretch of Seminyak beach, this inexpensive, 16-room Puri Madawi hotel, set 300-meters back into the jungle, feels hidden and secluded. The resort is filled with authentic Balinese touches such as woven...
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Japanese brush calligraphy inspired the murals and botanical-motif carpets in the new 81-room hotel by the global restaurant franchise Nobu. The 24-hour, in-room menu includes crispy rice “bagels” topped with salmon sashimi. From $300. (800)...
What do you get when you take a French chef and an English floral designer and drop them at the edge of the border between England and Wales? The prettiest self-catering cottages in the UK - Holling Grange. These three cottages are decorated with...
Adare, Co. Limerick, V94 W8WR, Ireland
If you've ever dreamed of living in your own Gothic romance novel, consider staying at the Adare Manor Hotel in picturesque Adare, Ireland. This sumptuous hotel and golf resort is located in Ireland's 'Prettiest Village.' It is home to a...
Ixelles, Belgium
This loft style guesthouse is a hidden gem in a vibrant part of Ixelles. It is in the African neighborhood of Matongé, surrounded by funky restaurants and shops that are walking distance to the bus and the Porte de Namur metro. Longue Vie is...
Heidberg 4, 4700 Eupen, Belgium
The small city of Eupen is the capital of Belgium's tiny German-speaking community, located in the country's Eastern Cantons. This unique part of Belgium is far off the tourist map but is well worth a visit for its great food and proximity to the...
Karmelietenstraat 4, 2800 Mechelen, Belgium
It's not easy to identify the Martin's Patershof as a popular hotel in Mechelen, unless you know what you're looking for. The outside still looks much as it was intended, when it was built in the 19th century as a Franciscan church. In 1999, the...
Kavanattinkara, Kumarakom, Kerala 686563, India
If you are looking for tropical paradise, look no farther than the Vivanta by Taj resort in Kumarakom. Located in the Kerala Backwaters, this resort is nestled beside a bird sanctuary on the Vembanadu lake. With private bungalows complete with...
Derb El Ouali n°9, Kaat Benahid, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
We arrived in the Red city in the evening, winding through a maze to our riad, dodging motorbikes, donkeys and crowds. Entering the Riad Camilia, the boutique hotel where we were fortunate to stay, was like moving into another world. Leaving the...
Jalan Pantai, Pusat Bandar Kota Kinabalu, 88999 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia
The brand new Horizon Hotel in Kota Kinabalu makes a perfect base for exploring Malaysian Borneo's Sabah province. The rooms are spacious and modern and are decorated in rich mahogany colours with bright white linens. The bathrooms boast...
Rue du Château, 62360 Hesdin-l'Abbé, France
In the tiny village of Hesdin-l'Abbé, not far from the bustling centre of Boulogne-Sur-Mer, you'll find the Chateau Cléry. This 18th century Chateau was once the summer home of nobility, but now you can be treated like a royal at the Cléry Hotel....
