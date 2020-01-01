Sleep!
A good 1/3 of travel is where one lays their head at night. Here are the places I have enjoyed laying mine - or the places I want to experience sleeping.
32 Richardson St, West Perth WA 6005, Australia
The Richardson Hotel and Spa is not central to the CBD in Perth, nor does it have a view of the river as so many properties do in the city. However, the Richardson is a luxury property in all its details. From the way in which all employees treat...
Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
237 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000, Australia
The [incredibly luxurious] Terrace Hotel might seem almost like a black sheep, located as it is in the downtown heart of the steel-and-glass CBD of Perth in Western Australia. Don't be fooled! The hotel is more like a spotless, white sheep, my...
Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder PH3 1SD, UK
Part of the 'Leading Hotels of the World' group, Gleneagles is a destination in and of itself for visitors to Scotland. From their website, "Set within the gentle beauty of 850 acres of Perthshire countryside, this five star [resort] is home to...
The Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder PH3 1NF, UK
There may not be a lovelier place to golf than Scotland, and Gleneagles resort has one of the most impressive backdrops for a game. The hotel, located on 850 acres in the Perthsire countryside, has three championship golf courses and is home to...
301 Little Ln, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
A few minutes from the shops, galleries, and restaurants of Sedona, but tucked away along the banks of quiet-flowing Oak Creek, L’Auberge de Sedona is one of the Southwest’s most romantic hideaways. It has red-rock views, as every...
Via Arsenale di Terra, 5, 16126 Genova GE, Italy
She sits overlooking the harbor, and the train station; from her rooftop, the view of Genoa at sunrise or sunset, both, please the viewer immensely. Inside, she gleams with not modernity but a traditional elegance that hasn't lost its shimmer to...
22 Avenue Gravier, 06100 Nice, France
If you're used to non-luxurious hostels, Villa Saint Exupery's rooms at the Garden Hostel (there's also a Beach) don't need to be described. Both their dorms and their private rooms are like a standard setup from uni or college (depending on your...
El Keddane, Fes, Morocco
Deep in the maze that is the city of Fes, lies Dar Anebar. It is both a restaurant and a Riad. With a traditional courtyard that has a fountain and multiple dining rooms off the main area, there are plenty of "nooks and crannies" hiding delightful...
Sidi Yahya La Palmeraie, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
French-owned Club Med has two properties in Marrakech. One is very near the old medina mere moments from the souk and the other is in the palatial Palmeraie area farther from historic Marrakech. I am not usually an all-inclusive traveler. It's not...
Le Chêne Plat, 51480 Cumières, France
A basic bed and breakfast located in a small commune southeast of Hautvillers, Le Chene Plat stands out for its proprietor, the master sommelier Renaud Pate (shown). He speaks English and generously shares his deep knowledge of wine. Doubles from...
John Smith House, Walworth Rd, Walworth, London SE17 1JL, UK
Located in the Elephant & Castle area on the south side of the Thames, Safestay hostel is chic and shiny new. It's also, budget-friendly! With beds beginning at just 18, Safestay is a great option for visitors to London who are on a strict...
Jl. Raya Bromo, Wonotoro, Sukapura, Probolinggo, Jawa Timur 67254, Indonesia
The main draw in Bromo, on the island of Java in Indonesia is sunrise at Mt. Bromo. However, having stayed at the modern-yet-luxurious guest house: Java Banana, I can now safely say Mt. Bromo isn't the only reason to visit Probolinggo. Java Banana...
Avinguda d'Olot, a, 17800 Olot, Girona, Spain
We arrived at night, when the glow of christmas lights in the trees outside the front door illuminated a structure that looked far too small to house all of the rooms we would need. Morning brought with it clarification and what we found was a...
Estació de Muntanya Vall de Núria, 17534, Girona, Spain
If nature is a religion then Vall de Núria is mecca. Situated in a small valley with a lake in the heart of the Pyrenees mountains, not far from the border of Spain and France in Catalunya - it is best known as a ski resort but delights visitors...
Mirleft, Morocco
Rumor has it that Jimi Hendrix loved Mirleft, way back before there was even one hotel in this dusty seaside village. Maybe the laid back vibe that still resonates in Mirleft was passed down from the hippies who camped here in the Sixties, or it...
Paasivuorenkatu 5 B, 00530 Helsinki, Finland
The Scandic Paasi hotel opened this summer on a handsome waterfront boulevard north of downtown. One building’s white-tile exterior is strikingly futuristic. Inside, some rooms draw inspiration from the circus, with zebra-stripe upholstery and...
446/13 หมู่ที่ 1 โครงการหมู่บ้านอาซาญ่า ถ.แม่ริม-สะเมิง (สายเก่า) ต.ริมใต้ อ.แม่ริม จ. เชียงใหม่ 50180 Tambon Rim Tai, Amphoe Mae Rim, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50180, Thailand
A hotel is usually a gateway to your travel destination, but when the hotel is the Azaya Villas, you may find yourself lacking the motivation you need to lock the door behind you. At least that's how I felt after walking through the gates at Azaya...
California 190, Death Valley, CA 92328, Death Valley, CA 92328, USA
The Inn at Furnace Creek is far too calm, comfortable and watery to actually exist, here in the middle of Death Valley. Still, a lovely hallucination all the same.
1000 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
From the boardwalk or the beach, in bright light and even on gray days, Revel seems to shine. Atlantic City's newest resort and casino is a glass and steel behemoth devoted to entertaining its occupants. Yet it's more than entertaining, it's a...
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
(when gates closed, entrance at corner of Calle McLeary and Calle Santa Ana), 1 Calle Tapia, San Juan, 00911, Puerto Rico
I decided I wanted to turn 30 on a stretch of beach, alone with nothing but the wind and the waves to comfort me during what was a very confusing time. A dear friend had just died, and I really didn't know how I felt about THIRTY. I'd heard it...
Lighthouse Road, West End, Negril ., Jamaica
The Caves, just west of Negril, is aptly named. While the 12 cottages and one villa sit atop honeycombed cliffs, the Blackwell Rum Bar, a private dining venue, and the massage table of the hotel’s Aveda Concept Spa are actually in...
210 Main Road, Joe Batt's Arm, NL A0G 2X0, Canada
Fogo Island Inn sits at the very edge of the north Atlantic on isolated Fogo Island in Newfoundland. Designed by internationally renowned architect Todd Saunders, the inn's arrestingly modern appearance is meant to call to mind the shape of an...
79 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
A five-year restoration and renovation project transformed a factory on the Williamsburg waterfront, originally built in 1901, into the stylish but laid-back Wythe Hotel. This property has a distinct Brooklyn stamp, from the Brooklyn-made...
41B Gipps St, Port Fairy VIC 3284, Australia
At the end of a long travel day, filled with hiking and including a ride in a helicopter, we pulled into the small town of Port Fairy along the Moyne River and I sighed with relief the instant I saw the whitewashed walls and iron entrance gate of...
