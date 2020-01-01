Six Days in Ho Chi Minh City

Bến Thành Quận 1, 37 Nguyễn Trãi, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

You'll have to wait in line for this freshly grilled pork patty banh mi, but it's worth it. This woman's only making her famous sandwich in the afternoons, though, so make sure to get there between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to get a taste.