Sitting By the Dock of the Bay
Collected by Katherine Kneier , AFAR Staff
There is something so peaceful about sitting on a dock and just enjoying the views!
Its an unique shopping experience that you can find in Bangkok city. You can find almost anything in this floating market, from daily food to bizarre food like crocodile meat!
Words can do little justice to the scenery that awaits travelers to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hundreds of forested limestone karst formations rise from emerald-green waters, looking like slumbering creatures ready to stir. The...
Lago Sandoval, Peru
One of the most memorable day trips you can take on a visit to the Peruvian Amazon is to the one-of-a-kind Lake Sandoval, a short hike from the Madre de Dios River, a tributary of the mighty Amazon. My husband and I visited Lake Sandoval during a...
Kanchanaburi, Thailand
I was asked to join a fellow teacher to Kanchanaburi for a short weekend. We were attending the ordination of a young monk. Pom took me to the local Wat. There is a beautiful lake that surrounds the Wat, and this ancient dock where the fishermen...
Aswan, Aswan Governorate, Egypt
Somewhere between Luxor and Aswan a number of these merchants docked their boats midstream, caught a ride and a few sales. Merchandise was thrown back and forth between vessels, accompanied by entertaining (and very vocal) barter.
South Harbour, 00130 Helsinki, Finland
Cruising the Baltic in the middle of summer is an experience not to be forgotten. We had the opportunity to dock in the South Harbor, which is conveniently located within walking distance of the city's center. This is a view looking north toward...
Pointe au Baril, ON P0G, Canada
This was taken from the porch of the main cabin on my family's island in Pointe-au-Baril, Ontario on Georgian Bay.
Av. Vereador Benedito Adelino, 3185 - Praia Grande, Angra dos Reis - RJ, 23900-000, Brazil
Two hours from Rio de Janeiro, off the coast of Angra Dos Reis, Ilha Grande makes for a spacious retreat for two or an epic group vacation. The private island’s six-bedroom house comes with kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, plus a staff ready to...
I took this image the first morning I woke up at the Karia Bel' Hotel in Bozburun, Turkey (a small, quiet town of about 2000). The Aegean Sea was like glass, so still. There was a perfect reflection of the sailboat. It was a moment!
Cataboo, Jamaica
Bypass the roadside watering holes and take a boat ride to Floyd's Pelican Bar, instead. This thatched hut stands on stilts out in the water, making it a dreamy spot for an afternoon of swimming and shooting the breeze, solo or...
