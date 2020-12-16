Sip, Snack, and Chow Down
Collected by Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert
Cafes, bistros, and other tasty places.
No. 32, Lane 160, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Taipei is in love with quirky, themed restaurants, but one of the more tasteful of these cafes is Rabbit Rabbit. The constant in the dining room—which looks more like an English cottage than a restaurant—is that all the decorations and artwork...
Costa del Este, Panamá, Panama
Gone are the days when Caribbean cuisine meant coconuts and rum. You’ll find both of those ingredients at La Vitrola, but the spirited vibe at this modern restaurant is “contemporary Caribbean” as opposed to shore shack. Chef José Miguel de la...
Vienna, Austria
Before Starbucks, there was the Coffee House. This isn't a cafe or a chain of stores, instead it is the more general coffee culture that exists in Vienna Austria. This coffee house culture has survived through the changing times of Starbucks, cup...
29 Greek St, West End, London W1D 5DH, UK
While everyone and their mother (and aunt and grandmother) are on the waiting list to have afternoon tea at Brown's or Claridge's some time next April, head to Soho for the no-longer-a-secret-but-still-unknown tea room inside the Coach &...
Av Central, Panamá, Panama
Savor a slice (or, rather, a cup) of Panamanian daily life at the Café Coca-Cola, which bills itself as the country’s oldest café. Whether or not this is true, the practice of sitting down for a coffee, a newspaper, and conversation about current...
416 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219, USA
This city is a new destination for food pilgrims. At Pasture (shown above), nibble from small plates of creamy pimento cheese on Ritz crackers; at the Roosevelt, try the rutabaga gratin with peanut sauce; then pick up some Rappahannock River...
Linienstraße 160, 10115 Berlin, Germany
It might be small and simple—conspicuously bare white walls, just a smattering of handmade wooden tables topped with flower arrangements, and a few barstools—but the updated German cuisine at Lokal is far from basic. With a commitment to local and...
Kraanlei 79, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Some locals call cuberdons “priest hats” and others refer to them as “little noses.” Hard on the outside and gooey on the inside, the conical, raspberry-flavored treats slow-cook for five days in a 131°F room. Stock up...
Kos 853 00, Greece
Upon landing on Pserimos, you might think any of the beachfront tavernas would make a great destination for some lunchtime fun. Don't make that mistake! All the eateries right on the beach host the hoards of pleasure cruisers that stop off for...
Berlin’s Kulturbrauerei in Prenzlauer Berg is home to one of Berlin's most hip Christmas markets: the Lucia Weihnachtsmarkt. Located on the grounds of a former brewery, the Lucia Christmas market is the “Nordic”-themed market in Berlin. You’ll...
Maritime Ln, Bermuda
When you think of the word pub, chances are you picture something like this place. Housed in the old Cooperage of the Royal Navy Dockyard, this causal bar-slash-restaurant is all about cozy atmosphere; there’s even a fireplace that was...
2, Parish, Blue Hole Hill, Hamilton, Bermuda
Fortuitously positioned just outside the Crystal and Fantasy Caves, set in a colorful, Bermudian cottage–style building, is Bailey's Bay Ice Cream Parlour. Bailey's is famous across the country for its ice cream, and it's easy to see why. The Rum...
