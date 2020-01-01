Sintra
Collected by AFAR Explorer
Save Place
2710 Sintra, Portugal
The Moorish Castle is strategically located on one of the top hills of Sintra to defend both the local territory and the maritime access to the city of Lisbon. The castle was built around the 10th century by the Muslim populations that occupied...
Save Place
Estrada da Pena, 2710-609 Sintra, Portugal
The Park and the Palace of Pena are the finest example of the 19th century Portuguese Romanticism and the integration of natural and built heritage of Portuguese Royal family. The Pena Palace is built on a mountain in Sintra, surrounded by a...
Save Place
R. Barbosa du Bocage 5, 2710-567 Sintra, Portugal
Just 45 minutes from Lisbon lies the mystical, castle-filled hilltop town of Sintra, also a UNESCO World Heritage site due to its rich history. One such castle is the Palace of Quinta da Regaleira. Gothic in style, from its outer structure to its...
Save Place
Estrada de Monserrate, 2710-405 Sintra, Portugal
While the tourist hordes in beautiful Sintra, Portugal, are flocking to Pena Palace, head instead to Monserrate. The gardens here are massive and have been recently restored. We wandered here for hours without hardly seeing another person. The...
Popular Stories
- 1 How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News States Implement New COVID Restrictions Ahead of Thanksgiving
- 4 Tips + News Navigating the Latest Travel Restrictions Across the U.S.
- 5 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021