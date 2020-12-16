Singapore Top Five

Where are you going?
If Singapore is a stopping point on your Singapore Airlines trip to another destination in Asia, you can hit many of the small nation’s highlights in a day—or a few hours. With Changi Airport around 20 minutes from the city center, even a short layover offers an opportunity to explore. As the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of independence this year, we picked sights that span its history as a colony and its own country, from the 19th-century Raffles Hotel to the new Marina Bay Sands.
Raffles Singapore

1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673
A hotel whose name is instantly recognizable, the Raffles Singapore is pure colonial confection, a landmark maintained in its original style, with liveried Sikh door attendants greeting guests. Opened by two Armenian brothers in 1887 as a 10-room...
Sentosa

39 Artillery Ave, Singapore 099958
This island connected to Singapore’s main island by a causeway bridge, and only 15 minutes by taxi from the business district, is where locals come to play. For what was once little more than a former fishing village, it certainly packs in plenty...
Singapore Zoo

80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826
We could rattle off statistics like how 2,800 animals and more than 300 species of mammals, birds, and reptiles live at the Singapore Zoo, and 1.6 million people visit it each year, but simply put this impressive attraction in the island’s north...
Ann Siang Rd

Ann Siang Rd, Singapore
Singapore’s largest ethnic group—about three-quarters of the population is Chinese—is spread across the island-state, but Chinatown is considered its spiritual home. The neighborhood’s Mandarin name (niu che shui, meaning “ox-cart water”) refers...
Marina Bay Sands

10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
Using a deck of cards as a template for a casino-hotel might seem surprising, but Moshe Safdie’s design for Marina Bay Sands, the world’s most expensive building, is undeniably a show-stopper. Containing a retail space, convention center, hotel...
