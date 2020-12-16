Singapore Top Five

If Singapore is a stopping point on your Singapore Airlines trip to another destination in Asia, you can hit many of the small nation’s highlights in a day—or a few hours. With Changi Airport around 20 minutes from the city center, even a short layover offers an opportunity to explore. As the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of independence this year, we picked sights that span its history as a colony and its own country, from the 19th-century Raffles Hotel to the new Marina Bay Sands.