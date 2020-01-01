Singapore To Do List
Collected by Gerald Jao
List View
Map View
Save Place
2 Dickson Rd, Singapore 209494
Another of attorney-turned-hotelier Loh Lik Peng’s boutique properties (along with the New Majestic), Wanderlust is perhaps the quirkiest hotel in Singapore, taking guests on a fanciful journey that befits its name. The building opened in the...
Save Place
3 Muscat St, Singapore 198833
Visit three distinct neighborhoods in central Singapore to get a feel for the cultures that have contributed to the city’s pan-Asian identity. You can start in Chinatown, where the high rises of the central business district give way to foot...
Save Place
18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582
The best fast food in Singapore's central business district can be found at Lau Pa Sat (Raffles Place MRT stop). This 150-year-old former fish, fruit, and veg market was converted into a collection of hawker food stalls in the 1970s. The market,...
Save Place
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
If money is no object, staying near the Marina in Singapore is a great choice. On one side you have the bizarrely mesmerizing Marina Bay Sands development, which includes a hotel, casino (note that the Chinese take their gambling very seriously),...
Save Place
Sri Mariamman Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore, dating to the early 19th century. In Singapore, South Asian Indian immigrants have brought their culture to their new homeland. These temples are unique, with colorful statues adorning...
Save Place
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever