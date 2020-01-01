SINGAPORE
Collected by HERNG LAI
#01, 1 Kadayanallur St, 04 Maxwell Food Centre, Singapore 069184
Devout foodies flock to the hawker stands in Singapore, one of the world's cleanest cities. Check out the tasty Hainanese Chicken Rice at the famous Maxwell Food Centre; you'll want to find the Tian Tian stall. Explore the other stands and...
41 Cambridge Rd, Singapore 210041
Farrer Park is a neighborhood in transition at the northern end of Little India. Trendy cafes have popped up across from a famous bak kut teh (pork rib soup) shop, and older housing estates are now sharing space with newer condominium...
920 Tiong Bahru Rd, Singapore 158792
Grab a seat at one of the newsprint-covered tables (or “chope” the table by putting down a pack of tissues to let others know it’s taken) and then stroll the aisles to check out what looks good. I recommend Fu Ming Carrot Cake, dim sum in little...
#01, 8 Raffles Ave, 15 Esplanade Singapore, Singapore 039802
If you are eager to try the famed Singapore street food but don't know where to begin, come to Gluttons Bay by the Esplanade for a tutorial. Here you'll find lots of signs explaining the various options and friendly hawker stall uncles who will...
18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582
The best fast food in Singapore's central business district can be found at Lau Pa Sat (Raffles Place MRT stop). This 150-year-old former fish, fruit, and veg market was converted into a collection of hawker food stalls in the 1970s. The market,...
116 Rangoon Rd, Singapore 218394
This chain of restaurants began with a lone hawker stall and a dream. They serve a variety of Chinese dishes (along with a couple that are claimed to be Indonesian) but the piece de resistance is their fish head steamboat (pictured in the silver...
Newton, Singapore
A snow cone with corn, red beans, and green jelly worms? Yes, ice kachang is a beloved Singaporean treat. You can find it in most hawker centers, and even if the thought of beans and corn in your dessert gives you pause, you should give it a try....
204 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428903
