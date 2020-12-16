Singapore
Collected by Theressa Jenson
Theressa Jenson′s Wishlist
8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269
Sentosa’s S.E.A. Aquarium is the world’s largest and is home to thousands of marine life species. An open tank behind the world’s largest acrylic viewing panel showcases rays swimming in formation and playful sharks biting each other’s tails. With...
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
Using a deck of cards as a template for a casino-hotel might seem surprising, but Moshe Safdie’s design for Marina Bay Sands, the world’s most expensive building, is undeniably a show-stopper. Containing a retail space, convention center, hotel...
Ann Siang Rd, Singapore
Singapore’s largest ethnic group—about three-quarters of the population is Chinese—is spread across the island-state, but Chinatown is considered its spiritual home. The neighborhood’s Mandarin name (niu che shui, meaning “ox-cart water”) refers...
80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826
We could rattle off statistics like how 2,800 animals and more than 300 species of mammals, birds, and reptiles live at the Singapore Zoo, and 1.6 million people visit it each year, but simply put this impressive attraction in the island’s north...
1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673
A hotel whose name is instantly recognizable, the Raffles Singapore is pure colonial confection, a landmark maintained in its original style, with liveried Sikh door attendants greeting guests. Opened by two Armenian brothers in 1887 as a 10-room...
347 Serangoon Rd, Singapore
Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple is a popular landmark in Little India, where much of Singapore’s sizable Tamil Hindu community works and worships. Originally a simple building on a plot of land, the temple became something entirely different in...
181 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238896
There are nearly 100 malls in Singapore, the majority of which have become gleaming symbols of the city’s modernity. But what Singapore lacks in knock-off outlets, it makes up for in quality and convenience. Every year between May and July,...
44 Eng Hoon St, Singapore 169786
The Monkey God Temple (Qi Tian Gong) in Tiong Bahru dates from 1920 and is a reminder of the ethnic Chinese soul of this neighborhood, which has recently undergone somewhat of a transformation. When you visit this temple you breathe in the vibrant...
68 Seng Poh Lane #01-10, Singapore 160068
When wandering through Tiong Bahru on a Saturday morning, I always stop into Flea & Trees, a quirky vintage boutique with great dresses and one-of-a-kind statement necklaces and baubles. https://www.facebook.com/FleaTrees?ref=br_tf
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
In a city with abundant skyscrapers and year-round heat, it’s no wonder that rooftops have become a popular place to hang out. It seems that every high rise in the city has turned its roof into a bar, restaurant, swimming pool, or all three. Hotel...
1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616
For that elusive wow factor, head straight for Singapore's highest rooftop bar, 1 Altitude, on the 63rd floor of 1 Raffles Place. The views from this expansive space are amazing in every direction. It’s a great spot for a sunset cocktail or, once...
80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326
Lantern, the rooftop bar at the Fullerton Bay Hotel, is situated next to the hotel's 25 meter infinity pool but that's where the similarities to any other pool bar I've been to end. This is a glamorous—but still comfortable—space where cocktails...
51 Imbiah Walk, Sentosa, Singapore 099538
ZoukOut is an annual beach rave hosted by Singapore dance club Zouk in December on Sentosa. Zouk has some clout when it comes to the EDM scene and they tend to pull in some big names. In typical Singapore fashion, the event is very well organised...
Singapore
Known for being a bit boisterous and rowdy, Little India has a distinct personality from the rest of Singapore. It can start to feel a few degrees hotter than the rest of the city as you dodge shoppers, temple goers, and trinket sellers on...
48 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 217959
Singapore's great culinary tradition has more to do with the city/state's position as a global financial power than it does with any unique cultural heritage. Before it became the most important trading port in Asia, Singapore was little more than...
288 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058840
In itself, the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple is one of the most visually stunning pieces of architecture in all of Singapore. But it was the surrounding grounds that really drew me in. Chinatown is certainly a bustling section of Singapore, but the...
Boat Quay, Singapore
Boat Quay is the easternmost section of the Singapore River. The original shophouses erected here by Singaporean tradesmen have been turned into bars and restaurants with river views. It is a lively scene with English pubs showing sports on big...
151 New Bridge Road 91 Upper Cross Street Singapore 059443/058362 New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059443
Whether on a rooftop, by the water, or in a local hawker center, dining outdoors is one of the perks of a city with balmy temperatures year-round. Check out Privé on Keppel Island and snag a table on its large outdoor patio, near a marina of...
