Singapore
Collected by Dana Spohr
1 Cluny Rd, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 259569
Singapore is known for its orchids, and the National Orchid Garden is one of the best places to see them. Singapore's National Orchid Garden is home to the world's largest collection of tropical orchids—more than 1,000 species, including one named...
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
2 Jurong Hill, Singapore 628925
The world-class Singapore Zoological Gardens are famous for being open, natural, and perfectly in tune with their lush jungle setting. Stroll between enclosures or take the tram to see thousands of species from all over the world. The Night...
9 Yong Siak St, Singapore 168645
I fell in love with this independent bookshop in Singapore. Browse hard-to-find magazines, art books, and novels plus vintage sunglasses and Pez dispensers at this independent shop. You’ll also find handbound notebooks and letterpress postcards...
1 Cluny Rd, Singapore 259569
So spectacular is the 82-hectare (200-acre) Singapore Botanic Gardens that it isthe rare horticultural spot to have earned UNESCO World Heritage site status. Established in1859, it’sresponsible for Singapore’s nickname as the Garden City and...
Petain Rd, Singapore
This row of double-story terrace houses along Petain Road just north of Little India is a wonderful example of the highly ornamented style favored by wealthy Peranakan merchants in the 1920s and '30s. The outside walls and five-foot-wide covered...
80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826
Singapore Zoo has been recognized as a leader in creating naturalistic habitats since its opening in 1973, using concealed moats to separate animals from visitors and incorporating a local reservoir into the landscaping. There are dozens of themed...
