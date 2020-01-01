Singapore
Collected by Lily Jacobs
List View
Map View
Save Place
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
Save Place
1 Cluny Rd, Singapore 259569
So spectacular is the 82-hectare (200-acre) Singapore Botanic Gardens that it isthe rare horticultural spot to have earned UNESCO World Heritage site status. Established in1859, it’sresponsible for Singapore’s nickname as the Garden City and...
Save Place
289 Beach Rd, Singapore 199552
This funky dorm-style capsule hotel in Kampong Glam provides a low-cost alternative for flashpackers who like stylish amenities but don’t need a lot of space. The list of swag that comes with your sleeping pod includes free wifi, free breakfast,...
Save Place
Koon Seng Rd, Singapore
When snacking and shopping in the East Coast neighborhood of Joo Chiat, veer off the main street to see some iconic Peranakan architecture. The wealthy Peranakan merchants had a penchant for flamboyant design, as demonstrated by the “Painted...
Save Place
80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326
Lantern, the rooftop bar at the Fullerton Bay Hotel, is situated next to the hotel's 25 meter infinity pool but that's where the similarities to any other pool bar I've been to end. This is a glamorous—but still comfortable—space where cocktails...
Save Place
70 Collyer Quay, #02-02 Customs House, Singapore 049323
The rooftop bar at hip Japanese joint Kinki (another name for the Kansai region in Japan) is where the after-work crowd let their hair down. From 5pm-8pm daily, drinks are buy one, get one free ('one for one' in Sing-speak) and the bar menu...
Save Place
181 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238896
There are nearly 100 malls in Singapore, the majority of which have become gleaming symbols of the city’s modernity. But what Singapore lacks in knock-off outlets, it makes up for in quality and convenience. Every year between May and July,...
Save Place
1 Yong Siak St, Singapore 168641
Head down the alley, past a spiral staircase. There sits Nana & Bird, where you can browse handbags from Meli Melo, minidresses by Singaporean designers, and trippy necklaces made of thin strips of recycled bike tubes. This appeared in the...
Save Place
2 Dickson Rd, Singapore 209494
Another of attorney-turned-hotelier Loh Lik Peng’s boutique properties (along with the New Majestic), Wanderlust is perhaps the quirkiest hotel in Singapore, taking guests on a fanciful journey that befits its name. The building opened in the...
Save Place
80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326
Part of the waterfront development that includes sister property Fullerton Hotel and dining hub One Fullerton, the Fullerton Bay Hotel opened in 2010 on the picturesque Marina Bay waterfront. Unlike its sister hotel, Fullerton Bay’s...
Save Place
3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289
The three-towered, blue-and-green glass property is remarkable for its connecting, undulating tiered design inspired by terraced Balinese rice paddies and the elevated gardens that seem to hang from above. Designed by Singapore starchitects WOHA,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever