Singapore
Collected by Abhinav Sagar Srinivas
A little more of the SEA paradise
80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826
Singapore Zoo has been recognized as a leader in creating naturalistic habitats since its opening in 1973, using concealed moats to separate animals from visitors and incorporating a local reservoir into the landscaping. There are dozens of themed...
3 Muscat St, Singapore 198833
Visit three distinct neighborhoods in central Singapore to get a feel for the cultures that have contributed to the city’s pan-Asian identity. You can start in Chinatown, where the high rises of the central business district give way to foot...
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
204 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428903
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
If money is no object, staying near the Marina in Singapore is a great choice. On one side you have the bizarrely mesmerizing Marina Bay Sands development, which includes a hotel, casino (note that the Chinese take their gambling very seriously),...
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
Even if you aren't staying at the Marina Bay Sands hotel, you can still enjoy a cocktail in the Sky Park next to the impressive infinity pool as the sun goes down. With views over the marina and central business district, the city eye candy is...
Pulau Ubin, Singapore
After a 10-minute ferry ride from Changi Point in Singapore City, you’ll arrive on Pulau Ubin—a small, densely forested island where life moves a little slower. Rent a bicycle and spend a lazy day pedaling around this sleepy fishing kampung...
Sentosa, Singapore
Located just south of Singapore, Sentosa Island is a wonderland that can be easily reached by car, light rail, covered walkway, and cable car. Young explorers will love the Universal Studios theme park, Adventure Cove Waterpark, and Southeast Asia...
#02, 20 Trengganu St, 01 Chinatown, Singapore 058479
An evergreen Chinese favorite, dim sum is great to snack on when visiting Singapore’s famed hawker centers or exploring the city’s Chinatown. Dim sum literally means “touch the heart,” and the authentic local offerings are...
288 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058840
In itself, the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple is one of the most visually stunning pieces of architecture in all of Singapore. But it was the surrounding grounds that really drew me in. Chinatown is certainly a bustling section of Singapore, but the...
1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616
For that elusive wow factor, head straight for Singapore's highest rooftop bar, 1 Altitude, on the 63rd floor of 1 Raffles Place. The views from this expansive space are amazing in every direction. It’s a great spot for a sunset cocktail or, once...
2 Jurong Hill, Singapore 628925
The world-class Singapore Zoological Gardens are famous for being open, natural, and perfectly in tune with their lush jungle setting. Stroll between enclosures or take the tram to see thousands of species from all over the world. The Night...
Boat Quay, Singapore
Boat Quay is the easternmost section of the Singapore River. The original shophouses erected here by Singaporean tradesmen have been turned into bars and restaurants with river views. It is a lively scene with English pubs showing sports on big...
102 Syed Alwi Rd, Singapore 207678
Singapore's Little India has a wealth of South Indian restaurants to choose from, but my favorite for an unfussy, authentic South Indian meal is Anjappar across from retail giant Mustafa. Hailing from Chennai, the restaurant is known for its dosa—...
151 New Bridge Road 91 Upper Cross Street Singapore 059443/058362 New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059443
Whether on a rooftop, by the water, or in a local hawker center, dining outdoors is one of the perks of a city with balmy temperatures year-round. Check out Privé on Keppel Island and snag a table on its large outdoor patio, near a marina of...
Empress Pl, Singapore
Perhaps when the Singaporeans heard that Westerners loved ice cream sandwiches they took that too literally. When you place your order with one of the friendly ice cream uncles who push their carts around near the Asian Civilisations Museum and...
8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269
Universal Studios in Singapore is a small park compared to its North American siblings but there are still a number of impressive 3-D and 4-D rides that feature the latest in amusement park technology. Come on a weekday morning, if you can, to...
