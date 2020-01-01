Singapore
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
216 Lavender St, Singapore 338777
When I asked some locals where to eat late-night, I was directed to the Lavender Street Food Court. I passed on the turtle soup and instead feasted on dim sum and the famous Singapore chilli crab.
Bishan, Singapore
It might seem blasphemous that Hans Tan, the 32-year-old designer behind Singapore’s Hans Tan Studio, takes a sandblaster to highly collectible Nonyaware pottery. But Tan’s limited edition Spotted Nyonya collection is his reinterpretation of the...
1 Yong Siak St, Singapore 168641
Head down the alley, past a spiral staircase. There sits Nana & Bird, where you can browse handbags from Meli Melo, minidresses by Singaporean designers, and trippy necklaces made of thin strips of recycled bike tubes. This appeared in the...
288 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058840
In itself, the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple is one of the most visually stunning pieces of architecture in all of Singapore. But it was the surrounding grounds that really drew me in. Chinatown is certainly a bustling section of Singapore, but the...
