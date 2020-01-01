Singapore
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
1 Cluny Rd, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 259569
Singapore is known for its orchids, and the National Orchid Garden is one of the best places to see them. Singapore's National Orchid Garden is home to the world's largest collection of tropical orchids—more than 1,000 species, including one named...
1 Cluny Rd, Singapore 259569
So spectacular is the 82-hectare (200-acre) Singapore Botanic Gardens that it isthe rare horticultural spot to have earned UNESCO World Heritage site status. Established in1859, it’sresponsible for Singapore’s nickname as the Garden City and...
1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616
For that elusive wow factor, head straight for Singapore's highest rooftop bar, 1 Altitude, on the 63rd floor of 1 Raffles Place. The views from this expansive space are amazing in every direction. It’s a great spot for a sunset cocktail or, once...
1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673
A hotel whose name is instantly recognizable, the Raffles Singapore is pure colonial confection, a landmark maintained in its original style, with liveried Sikh door attendants greeting guests. Opened by two Armenian brothers in 1887 as a 10-room...
80 Boat Quay, Rooftop Level 5, Singapore 049868
At the periphery of the touristy seafood restaurants along Boat Quay, on the third floor of a nondescript building with a hidden back entrance, is an oasis of calm with an enticing drinks menu and good service. Southbridge, a refined but...
3 Muscat St, Singapore 198833
Visit three distinct neighborhoods in central Singapore to get a feel for the cultures that have contributed to the city’s pan-Asian identity. You can start in Chinatown, where the high rises of the central business district give way to foot...
River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037
Tour the spice garden at Fort Canning Park with a botanist to see and smell chilies of all types as well as lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, curry leaves, limes, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.Fort Canning Park is bounded by Hill Street, Canning Rise,...
Sentosa, Singapore
Located just south of Singapore, Sentosa Island is a wonderland that can be easily reached by car, light rail, covered walkway, and cable car. Young explorers will love the Universal Studios theme park, Adventure Cove Waterpark, and Southeast Asia...
245 Victoria St, Singapore 188032
If you wander in and out of the alleys near Victoria Street you'll see a lot of whimsical paintings on formerly bare walls. Haji Lane has always had its share of Instagram-worthy murals but the trend seems to be spreading throughout the...
Pulau Ubin, Singapore
After a 10-minute ferry ride from Changi Point in Singapore City, you’ll arrive on Pulau Ubin—a small, densely forested island where life moves a little slower. Rent a bicycle and spend a lazy day pedaling around this sleepy fishing kampung...
