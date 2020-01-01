Singapore
Collected by Tara Misra
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
Even if you aren't staying at the Marina Bay Sands hotel, you can still enjoy a cocktail in the Sky Park next to the impressive infinity pool as the sun goes down. With views over the marina and central business district, the city eye candy is...
30 Raffles Ave, Singapore Flyer, Singapore 039803
In Singapore, love is in the air. Many young people live with their parents, so courting is all about being out on the town. For a grand, romantic gesture, sweep your partner off his or her feet (literally) and reserve a four-course Sky Dining...
151 New Bridge Road 91 Upper Cross Street Singapore 059443/058362 New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059443
Whether on a rooftop, by the water, or in a local hawker center, dining outdoors is one of the perks of a city with balmy temperatures year-round. Check out Privé on Keppel Island and snag a table on its large outdoor patio, near a marina of...
3 St Andrew's Rd, Singapore 178958
The weekend of the Formula 1 Night Race is a huge one in Singapore. Even if you don't care much for racing cars, you'll find the concerts, special events, and festival atmosphere turn the city into one big party. Big names like Shakira, The...
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
3 Muscat St, Singapore 198833
Visit three distinct neighborhoods in central Singapore to get a feel for the cultures that have contributed to the city’s pan-Asian identity. You can start in Chinatown, where the high rises of the central business district give way to foot...
48 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 217959
Singapore's great culinary tradition has more to do with the city/state's position as a global financial power than it does with any unique cultural heritage. Before it became the most important trading port in Asia, Singapore was little more than...
#02, 20 Trengganu St, 01 Chinatown, Singapore 058479
An evergreen Chinese favorite, dim sum is great to snack on when visiting Singapore’s famed hawker centers or exploring the city’s Chinatown. Dim sum literally means “touch the heart,” and the authentic local offerings are...
1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616
For that elusive wow factor, head straight for Singapore's highest rooftop bar, 1 Altitude, on the 63rd floor of 1 Raffles Place. The views from this expansive space are amazing in every direction. It’s a great spot for a sunset cocktail or, once...
Sentosa, Singapore
Located just south of Singapore, Sentosa Island is a wonderland that can be easily reached by car, light rail, covered walkway, and cable car. Young explorers will love the Universal Studios theme park, Adventure Cove Waterpark, and Southeast Asia...
1G Cantonment Rd, Singapore 085301
The Pinnacle is a posh apartment building in Singapore’s hip Duxton Hill neighborhood, known for its Skybridge. Soaring 50 stories above the city, it offers views that are arguably the best in Singapore. The bridge is open to both apartment...
70 Collyer Quay, #02-02 Customs House, Singapore 049323
The rooftop bar at hip Japanese joint Kinki (another name for the Kansai region in Japan) is where the after-work crowd let their hair down. From 5pm-8pm daily, drinks are buy one, get one free ('one for one' in Sing-speak) and the bar menu...
1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673
A hotel whose name is instantly recognizable, the Raffles Singapore is pure colonial confection, a landmark maintained in its original style, with liveried Sikh door attendants greeting guests. Opened by two Armenian brothers in 1887 as a 10-room...
#01, 1 Kadayanallur St, 04 Maxwell Food Centre, Singapore 069184
Devout foodies flock to the hawker stands in Singapore, one of the world's cleanest cities. Check out the tasty Hainanese Chicken Rice at the famous Maxwell Food Centre; you'll want to find the Tian Tian stall. Explore the other stands and...
920 Tiong Bahru Rd, Singapore 158792
Grab a seat at one of the newsprint-covered tables (or “chope” the table by putting down a pack of tissues to let others know it’s taken) and then stroll the aisles to check out what looks good. I recommend Fu Ming Carrot Cake, dim sum in little...
18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582
Every night the street next to Lau Pa Sat in downtown Singapore is closed to traffic. Satay sellers set up their grills, put out folding tables and chairs, and hawk their offerings to anyone drawn in by the fragrant clouds of smoke. You can't go...
18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582
The best fast food in Singapore's central business district can be found at Lau Pa Sat (Raffles Place MRT stop). This 150-year-old former fish, fruit, and veg market was converted into a collection of hawker food stalls in the 1970s. The market,...
102 Syed Alwi Rd, Singapore 207678
Singapore's Little India has a wealth of South Indian restaurants to choose from, but my favorite for an unfussy, authentic South Indian meal is Anjappar across from retail giant Mustafa. Hailing from Chennai, the restaurant is known for its dosa—...
737 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198705
A small restaurant within view of the Masjid Sultan, PJT cooks up classic Indonesian dishes in a friendly but refined setting. Try the gado gado, a traditional salad covered in a warm peanut sauce curry from east Java. The chef makes four...
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
If money is no object, staying near the Marina in Singapore is a great choice. On one side you have the bizarrely mesmerizing Marina Bay Sands development, which includes a hotel, casino (note that the Chinese take their gambling very seriously),...
80 Boat Quay, Rooftop Level 5, Singapore 049868
At the periphery of the touristy seafood restaurants along Boat Quay, on the third floor of a nondescript building with a hidden back entrance, is an oasis of calm with an enticing drinks menu and good service. Southbridge, a refined but...
30 Seng Poh Rd, Singapore 168898
Many of the buildings in Tiong Bahru, a neighborhood near Chinatown, were built in the 1930s when the Singapore government undertook one of its first housing development projects. The two-story Tiong Bahru Market, which was completed in 2006 but...
