Singapore
Collected by Mehmet Turk
Sentosa, Singapore
Located just south of Singapore, Sentosa Island is a wonderland that can be easily reached by car, light rail, covered walkway, and cable car. Young explorers will love the Universal Studios theme park, Adventure Cove Waterpark, and Southeast Asia...
245 Victoria St, Singapore 188032
If you wander in and out of the alleys near Victoria Street you'll see a lot of whimsical paintings on formerly bare walls. Haji Lane has always had its share of Instagram-worthy murals but the trend seems to be spreading throughout the...
80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826
Singapore Zoo has been recognized as a leader in creating naturalistic habitats since its opening in 1973, using concealed moats to separate animals from visitors and incorporating a local reservoir into the landscaping. There are dozens of themed...
48 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 217959
Singapore's great culinary tradition has more to do with the city/state's position as a global financial power than it does with any unique cultural heritage. Before it became the most important trading port in Asia, Singapore was little more than...
#02, 20 Trengganu St, 01 Chinatown, Singapore 058479
An evergreen Chinese favorite, dim sum is great to snack on when visiting Singapore’s famed hawker centers or exploring the city’s Chinatown. Dim sum literally means “touch the heart,” and the authentic local offerings are...
1 Cluny Rd, Singapore 259569
So spectacular is the 82-hectare (200-acre) Singapore Botanic Gardens that it isthe rare horticultural spot to have earned UNESCO World Heritage site status. Established in1859, it’sresponsible for Singapore’s nickname as the Garden City and...
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
1 Cluny Rd, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 259569
Singapore is known for its orchids, and the National Orchid Garden is one of the best places to see them. Singapore's National Orchid Garden is home to the world's largest collection of tropical orchids—more than 1,000 species, including one named...
151 New Bridge Road 91 Upper Cross Street Singapore 059443/058362 New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059443
Whether on a rooftop, by the water, or in a local hawker center, dining outdoors is one of the perks of a city with balmy temperatures year-round. Check out Privé on Keppel Island and snag a table on its large outdoor patio, near a marina of...
Boat Quay, Singapore
Boat Quay is the easternmost section of the Singapore River. The original shophouses erected here by Singaporean tradesmen have been turned into bars and restaurants with river views. It is a lively scene with English pubs showing sports on big...
