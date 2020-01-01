Singapore
Collected by Elvie Gee
18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582
The best fast food in Singapore's central business district can be found at Lau Pa Sat (Raffles Place MRT stop). This 150-year-old former fish, fruit, and veg market was converted into a collection of hawker food stalls in the 1970s. The market,...
Save Place
#02, 20 Trengganu St, 01 Chinatown, Singapore 058479
An evergreen Chinese favorite, dim sum is great to snack on when visiting Singapore’s famed hawker centers or exploring the city’s Chinatown. Dim sum literally means “touch the heart,” and the authentic local offerings are...
Save Place
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
The Shoppes at MBS feature outposts of practically every major designer label from Armani to Versace. The Shoppes are also home to a number of celebrity chef restaurants. Here you'll find Guy Savoy, Wolfgang Puck's Cut, Mario Batali's Osteria...
Save Place
2 Stamford Road, Level 70, Equinox Complex, Singapore 178882
From your 70th-floor table at Jaan restaurant, you can see Malaysia and Indonesia as you savor chef Julien Royer’s artisanal French cuisine. The Gourmet Garden menu stars “Jaan’s Garden,” a colorful composition of 50 ingredients, served with...
Save Place
2 Orchard Turn, #55-01 ION Orchard Mall, Singapore 238801
For a special occasion, Luke Magnan's restaurant Salt at the top of ION Orchard is a great choice. The views are impressive and the food, an Aussie take on modern cuisine, is impeccable. Fresh Australian and local produce is showcased on an...
Save Place
51 Old Airport Rd, Singapore 390051
Food is an obsession in Singapore, and eating here is like a sport. When Singapore's king of hawker food, K.F. Seetoh, takes you on a food crawl, you know you're in for a serious challenge. Our first of five food center stops was Old Airport Road...
Save Place
216 Lavender St, Singapore 338777
When I asked some locals where to eat late-night, I was directed to the Lavender Street Food Court. I passed on the turtle soup and instead feasted on dim sum and the famous Singapore chilli crab.
Save Place
204 E Coast Rd, Singapore 428903
Save Place
Sungei Rd, Singapore
The sellers in Singapore's oldest flea market may not be offering anything you want, but it's still interesting to stroll this elbow-shaped lane and peruse the old cassette tapes, secondhand clothes and electronics on display. Not least because...
Save Place
#01, 1 Kadayanallur St, 04 Maxwell Food Centre, Singapore 069184
Devout foodies flock to the hawker stands in Singapore, one of the world's cleanest cities. Check out the tasty Hainanese Chicken Rice at the famous Maxwell Food Centre; you'll want to find the Tian Tian stall. Explore the other stands and...
Save Place
#01, 8 Raffles Ave, 15 Esplanade Singapore, Singapore 039802
If you are eager to try the famed Singapore street food but don't know where to begin, come to Gluttons Bay by the Esplanade for a tutorial. Here you'll find lots of signs explaining the various options and friendly hawker stall uncles who will...
