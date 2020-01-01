Singapore
Collected by Mr. Knapke
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
151 New Bridge Road 91 Upper Cross Street Singapore 059443/058362 New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059443
Whether on a rooftop, by the water, or in a local hawker center, dining outdoors is one of the perks of a city with balmy temperatures year-round. Check out Privé on Keppel Island and snag a table on its large outdoor patio, near a marina of...
181 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427452
If you're doing some soul searching in Singapore, come to Katong, an East Coast community full of character and characters. Easties grow up here and never leave (those who do spend the rest of their lives pining for the laid-back,...
1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616
For that elusive wow factor, head straight for Singapore's highest rooftop bar, 1 Altitude, on the 63rd floor of 1 Raffles Place. The views from this expansive space are amazing in every direction. It’s a great spot for a sunset cocktail or, once...
18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582
The best fast food in Singapore's central business district can be found at Lau Pa Sat (Raffles Place MRT stop). This 150-year-old former fish, fruit, and veg market was converted into a collection of hawker food stalls in the 1970s. The market,...
Pulau Ubin, Singapore
After a 10-minute ferry ride from Changi Point in Singapore City, you’ll arrive on Pulau Ubin—a small, densely forested island where life moves a little slower. Rent a bicycle and spend a lazy day pedaling around this sleepy fishing kampung...
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
Even if you aren't staying at the Marina Bay Sands hotel, you can still enjoy a cocktail in the Sky Park next to the impressive infinity pool as the sun goes down. With views over the marina and central business district, the city eye candy is...
#02, 20 Trengganu St, 01 Chinatown, Singapore 058479
An evergreen Chinese favorite, dim sum is great to snack on when visiting Singapore’s famed hawker centers or exploring the city’s Chinatown. Dim sum literally means “touch the heart,” and the authentic local offerings are...
93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897
The National Museum in Singapore features excellent permanent and temporary exhibitions that celebrate the art, history, and culture of this vibrant port city. On Friday evenings from 6 to 8pm, entry to most of the exhibits is free. Combine your...
Sentosa, Singapore
Located just south of Singapore, Sentosa Island is a wonderland that can be easily reached by car, light rail, covered walkway, and cable car. Young explorers will love the Universal Studios theme park, Adventure Cove Waterpark, and Southeast Asia...
245 Victoria St, Singapore 188032
If you wander in and out of the alleys near Victoria Street you'll see a lot of whimsical paintings on formerly bare walls. Haji Lane has always had its share of Instagram-worthy murals but the trend seems to be spreading throughout the...
1G Cantonment Rd, Singapore 085301
The Pinnacle is a posh apartment building in Singapore’s hip Duxton Hill neighborhood, known for its Skybridge. Soaring 50 stories above the city, it offers views that are arguably the best in Singapore. The bridge is open to both apartment...
70 Collyer Quay, #02-02 Customs House, Singapore 049323
The rooftop bar at hip Japanese joint Kinki (another name for the Kansai region in Japan) is where the after-work crowd let their hair down. From 5pm-8pm daily, drinks are buy one, get one free ('one for one' in Sing-speak) and the bar menu...
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
If money is no object, staying near the Marina in Singapore is a great choice. On one side you have the bizarrely mesmerizing Marina Bay Sands development, which includes a hotel, casino (note that the Chinese take their gambling very seriously),...
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
In a city with abundant skyscrapers and year-round heat, it’s no wonder that rooftops have become a popular place to hang out. It seems that every high rise in the city has turned its roof into a bar, restaurant, swimming pool, or all three. Hotel...
80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326
Part of the waterfront development that includes sister property Fullerton Hotel and dining hub One Fullerton, the Fullerton Bay Hotel opened in 2010 on the picturesque Marina Bay waterfront. Unlike its sister hotel, Fullerton Bay’s...
3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289
The three-towered, blue-and-green glass property is remarkable for its connecting, undulating tiered design inspired by terraced Balinese rice paddies and the elevated gardens that seem to hang from above. Designed by Singapore starchitects WOHA,...
1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673
A hotel whose name is instantly recognizable, the Raffles Singapore is pure colonial confection, a landmark maintained in its original style, with liveried Sikh door attendants greeting guests. Opened by two Armenian brothers in 1887 as a 10-room...
35 Robinson Rd, Singapore 068876
Opened in 2014 as the third outpost of Accor’s SO/ brand (following Bangkok and Mauritius), this boutique hotel brings a bit of glam to a staid part of Singapore. Set in the heart of the financial district, in a Neoclassical limestone...
2 Dickson Rd, Singapore 209494
Another of attorney-turned-hotelier Loh Lik Peng’s boutique properties (along with the New Majestic), Wanderlust is perhaps the quirkiest hotel in Singapore, taking guests on a fanciful journey that befits its name. The building opened in the...
216 Lavender St, Singapore 338777
When I asked some locals where to eat late-night, I was directed to the Lavender Street Food Court. I passed on the turtle soup and instead feasted on dim sum and the famous Singapore chilli crab.
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Better known as the Tomb Raider Temple since its starring role in the Hollywood movie of the same name, Ta Prohm has at least as much star quality as Angelina Jolie. Cloaked in dappled shadow and locked in the embrace of the vast root systems that...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
30 Seng Poh Rd, Singapore 168898
Many of the buildings in Tiong Bahru, a neighborhood near Chinatown, were built in the 1930s when the Singapore government undertook one of its first housing development projects. The two-story Tiong Bahru Market, which was completed in 2006 but...
I'm not really a spa person and I don't love massages but I have become addicted to foot reflexology at Mr Lim's in People's Park Complex. It can be more painful at times than relaxing and it feels more like physical therapy than pampering but...
