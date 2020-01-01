Singapore
Collected by Oen Hammonds
48 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 217959
Singapore's great culinary tradition has more to do with the city/state's position as a global financial power than it does with any unique cultural heritage. Before it became the most important trading port in Asia, Singapore was little more than...
#02, 20 Trengganu St, 01 Chinatown, Singapore 058479
An evergreen Chinese favorite, dim sum is great to snack on when visiting Singapore’s famed hawker centers or exploring the city’s Chinatown. Dim sum literally means “touch the heart,” and the authentic local offerings are...
River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037
Tour the spice garden at Fort Canning Park with a botanist to see and smell chilies of all types as well as lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, curry leaves, limes, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.Fort Canning Park is bounded by Hill Street, Canning Rise,...
1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616
For that elusive wow factor, head straight for Singapore's highest rooftop bar, 1 Altitude, on the 63rd floor of 1 Raffles Place. The views from this expansive space are amazing in every direction. It’s a great spot for a sunset cocktail or, once...
245 Victoria St, Singapore 188032
If you wander in and out of the alleys near Victoria Street you'll see a lot of whimsical paintings on formerly bare walls. Haji Lane has always had its share of Instagram-worthy murals but the trend seems to be spreading throughout the...
80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826
Singapore Zoo has been recognized as a leader in creating naturalistic habitats since its opening in 1973, using concealed moats to separate animals from visitors and incorporating a local reservoir into the landscaping. There are dozens of themed...
#01, 78 Yong Siak St, 12, Singapore 163078
Forty Hands is the coffee shop that started the hipster-volution of Tiong Bahru, and it is still one of the most popular spots in the neighborhood. Great coffee, breakfast eggs, toasted sandwiches, truffle fries, hot dogs, baked goods... need I go...
56 Eng Hoon St, Singapore 160056
Coffee and breakfast spots abound in hipster-approved Tiong Bahru. The Orange Thimble is a good choice for sandwiches and coffee. There is plenty of space to sit inside this layout, which stretches back over several rooms.
78 Moh Guan Terrace, #01-19, Singapore 162078
Café Hua Bee, which has served the same fishball mee pok (noodles) for 70 years, was recently saved from demolition by locals. The developer’s compromise? At night, the café shuts down to make way for Bincho, a modern yakitori-ya serving grilled...
70 Collyer Quay, #02-02 Customs House, Singapore 049323
The rooftop bar at hip Japanese joint Kinki (another name for the Kansai region in Japan) is where the after-work crowd let their hair down. From 5pm-8pm daily, drinks are buy one, get one free ('one for one' in Sing-speak) and the bar menu...
1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673
A hotel whose name is instantly recognizable, the Raffles Singapore is pure colonial confection, a landmark maintained in its original style, with liveried Sikh door attendants greeting guests. Opened by two Armenian brothers in 1887 as a 10-room...
