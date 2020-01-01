singapore
Collected by ann balusek
List View
Map View
Save Place
3 Muscat St, Singapore 198833
Visit three distinct neighborhoods in central Singapore to get a feel for the cultures that have contributed to the city’s pan-Asian identity. You can start in Chinatown, where the high rises of the central business district give way to foot...
Save Place
48 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 217959
Singapore's great culinary tradition has more to do with the city/state's position as a global financial power than it does with any unique cultural heritage. Before it became the most important trading port in Asia, Singapore was little more than...
Save Place
1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178
For over 80 years, The Fullerton Hotel has stood where the Singapore River meets Marina Bay as a member of Singapore’s old guard. The historic hotel invites guests to enjoy the same refined opulence it has offered for decades. The space has...
Save Place
181 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427452
If you're doing some soul searching in Singapore, come to Katong, an East Coast community full of character and characters. Easties grow up here and never leave (those who do spend the rest of their lives pining for the laid-back,...
Save Place
#02, 20 Trengganu St, 01 Chinatown, Singapore 058479
An evergreen Chinese favorite, dim sum is great to snack on when visiting Singapore’s famed hawker centers or exploring the city’s Chinatown. Dim sum literally means “touch the heart,” and the authentic local offerings are...
Save Place
River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037
Tour the spice garden at Fort Canning Park with a botanist to see and smell chilies of all types as well as lemongrass, galangal, turmeric, curry leaves, limes, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.Fort Canning Park is bounded by Hill Street, Canning Rise,...
Save Place
93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897
The National Museum in Singapore features excellent permanent and temporary exhibitions that celebrate the art, history, and culture of this vibrant port city. On Friday evenings from 6 to 8pm, entry to most of the exhibits is free. Combine your...
Save Place
18 Raffles Quay, Singapore 048582
The best fast food in Singapore's central business district can be found at Lau Pa Sat (Raffles Place MRT stop). This 150-year-old former fish, fruit, and veg market was converted into a collection of hawker food stalls in the 1970s. The market,...
Save Place
Pulau Ubin, Singapore
After a 10-minute ferry ride from Changi Point in Singapore City, you’ll arrive on Pulau Ubin—a small, densely forested island where life moves a little slower. Rent a bicycle and spend a lazy day pedaling around this sleepy fishing kampung...
Save Place
80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326
Part of the waterfront development that includes sister property Fullerton Hotel and dining hub One Fullerton, the Fullerton Bay Hotel opened in 2010 on the picturesque Marina Bay waterfront. Unlike its sister hotel, Fullerton Bay’s...
Save Place
The Marina Mandarin Hotel in Singapore has a marvelous atrium within its triangular walls. This shot was taken from about 15 floors up and shows the hotel lobby with its amazing design. Note the grand piano at the bottom right of the picture, to...
Save Place
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953
With its domed greenhouses of epic proportions dotted across some 100 hectares (250 acres), the sustainable Gardens by the Bay are educational and fun. The Cloud Forest is a misty, 42-meter-high (138-foot-high) “mountain” that...
Save Place
701 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
A National Historic Landmark that has also been named one of America’s Great Public Spaces, Jackson Square is the historic heart of New Orleans. Under the French, it went by the name the Place d’Armes and it wasn’t until the...
Save Place
921 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
Occupying what were the Maison Blanche department store and the S.H. Kress & Co. five-and-dime, this stately hotel first opened its doors in 2000 after a $250 million overhaul of the then-shuttered Beaux-Arts buildings. After Katrina, the...
Save Place
1133 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
A trio of 1830s townhouses, Soniat House exudes an Old World elegance, from its wrought iron balconies to its white-jacketed porters. Rooms and suites have just the right amount of character so that they feel of an era without being precious or...
Save Place
221 Camp St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
This is where the cool kids (Uma Thurman, Led Zeppelin, Anthony Bourdain) lay their heads when they stop over in the Big Easy. The look is modern but not excessively so, location-appropriate, but not in an overly Fleur-de-Lys kind of way. Think:...
Save Place
Trg Sv. Stjepana 42, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
If Dubrovnik is the Pearl of the Adriatic then Hvar Town is Mini Pearl. It has everything to offer that Dubrovnik has but on a far smaller scale. Hvar Town is a picturesque little town located on the southwestern coast of Hvar Island. The heart of...
Save Place
Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Although more and more tourists are getting to discover the beauties of this picturesque country, it succeeded to avoid mass tourism so far. Croatia was a popular holiday spot for the tourists of the former East European socialist block's...
Save Place
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
Save Place
Vis, Croatia
This is a traditional cooking vessel in Vis, a small island in the middle of the Adriatic, about two hours' ferry ride from Split, Croatia. The method is called "pod pekom," which means that it's slow-cooked with embers on top and underneath....
Save Place
Ul. Braće Biankini 4, 21460, Stari Grad, Croatia
Carpe Diem is not only a popular club on the stunning island of Hvar, but the motto "Seize the Day" also epitomizes everyday when on The Yacht Week in Croatia. Each of the seven days are complete with sailing the blue Adriatic Sea in the warm...
Save Place
Preradovićeva ul. 8, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
The collection of Croatian jams, liqueurs, olive oils, and spirits at this sliver of a store in Zagreb is vast. Every item can be sampled, so be sure to ask for a taste of maraska (sour cherry) liqueur or the country’s famous Maraschino liqueur,...
Save Place
Rovinj, Croatia
A year ago I took a short road trip through Istria, Croatia to explore the medieval hilltop towns, Venitian cities, sacred churches, and the famous wine, olive oil and truffles. It is an amazing area of Croatia just across the sea from Venice. It...
Save Place
Croatia
Croatia’s oldest and biggest national park, Plitvice is a four-season playground known for its pristine forests, stunning waterfalls, and dozens of turquoise lakes. To see it all, trek along the wooden pathways that twist through...
Save Place
Mljet, Croatia
A scenic ferry ride from Dubrovnik, the island of Mljet is home to pristine forests, olive groves, vineyards, ancient Greek artifacts, and one of Croatia’s most beautiful national parks. In the village of Pomena, rent a bike to cycle along...
Save Place
Gajeva ul. 9, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
Croatia and Italy are separated only by the Adriatic Sea, and that proximity has led to plenty of interactions over the centuries. In fact the Republic of Venice actually controlled huge portions of modern day Croatia. It's this history that has...
Save Place
PORAT 00, Biševo, 21485, Biševo, Croatia
When sailing from the town of Vis to Komiža on Vis Island, we stopped at the Blue Cave (Modra špilja), or Blue Grotto, on the nearby island of Biševo. Visitors can enter the cave entrance for a minor fee and only by small boat. As we...
Save Place
800 Sorella Ct, Houston, TX 77024, USA
An anchor in CityCentre (the 37-acre, mixed-use development unveiled in west Houston in 2009), Hotel Sorella has an intimate, boutique feel with graphic interior touches and contemporary furnishings. Guest rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows,...
Save Place
5701 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
After 80 some odd years as one of Houston’s most lauded and refined hotels, the historic Warwick Hotel went from Bach to rock, when new owners gave it a slick makeover and renamed it Hotel ZaZa in 2007. A bold beacon in the Museum District,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Travel News Will We Be Able to Travel This Summer?
- 2 Museums + Galleries MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home
- 3 Art + Culture Essential Movies Set in New York City to Stream Right Now
- 4 Travel News How to Support Small Businesses in Italy When You Can’t Travel There
- 5 Natural Wonders 8 of the Best Botanical Gardens Around the World