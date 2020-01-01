Where are you going?
Simply Sydney

Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Blue Mountains

Named after the blue haze that cloaks the region—which some link to oil droplets from the multitude of eucalyptus trees—the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage area is a staggering 2.5-million-acre swath of sandstone canyons, cliffs, and...
Red Lantern

60 Riley St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
“Our restaurant’s dining room is rustic, and we hope it feels warm and inviting, like you’re visiting our home.”—Luke Nguyen
Nan Tien Temple

180 Berkeley Rd, Berkeley NSW 2506, Australia
Just over an hour south of Australia’s largest city is a more tranquil “largest,” the largest Buddhist temple in the Southern Hemisphere, Nan Tien Temple. This spiritual, educational and cultural refuge brings a bit of the east to the western...
Big Brekky

316 Stanmore Rd, Petersham NSW 2049, Australia
The suburbs of Sydney have some of the best cafes with the most personality. Big Brekky in Petersham, named for the Australian slang term for breakfast, is no exception. It was my first meal in Australia and it quickly became a favorite. The fruit...
Bondi to Bronte Walk

Bondi NSW 2026, Australia
Bondi to Bronte is a stunning 30-45min walk along the coast. Start early so you can park behind Icebergs (http://icebergs.com.au/). Check out the famous Icebergs pool, walk past Tamarama (a cute smaller beach) and wind up in Bronte before heading...
Burrows Park

The hike from Coogee Beach to Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, is one of the best urban paths I have experienced. Although you're never far from the city, the walk feels quite scenic at times, and the many beaches you come across along the way...
Nielsen Park

Greycliffe Ave, Vaucluse NSW 2030, Australia

One of many hidden harbor beaches beloved by locals, this family-friendly stretch of sand is located in the tony neighborhood of Vaucluse and has sublime water views. There's swimming in the calm, balmy waters of Shark Beach (don't let the name...

Deus ex Machina

98-104 Parramatta Rd, Camperdown NSW 2050, Australia
Part motorcycle shop, part surf lifestyle brand, Deus ex Machina is hard to define, and that’s how owner Dare Jennings likes it.
Wendy's Secret Garden

Lavender St, Lavender Bay NSW 2060, Australia
Over the past 15 years, Wendy Whiteley (known as the "goddess muse" and wife of one of Australia's most famous artists, Brett Whiteley) has lovingly restored a once derelict piece of land, owned by the NSW Rail Corporation. It's a magical place to...
Bondi Beach

Australia’s most famous beach has played many roles throughout history. In 1907, a group of local swimmers became the world’s first lifeguards; during World War II, it was fortified by barbed wire and iron stakes; and over the last few...
Eau de Vie

229 Darlinghurst Rd, Sydney NSW 2010, Australia

One of Sydney's most celebrated cocktail bars has that speakeasy style down—dapper mixologists, glass cabinets, jazzy sound track, moody lighting—but it also delivers on the libations front. Expect inventive riffs on classic negronis, smoky mescal...

Sydney in Photos

Sydney NSW, Australia
Aboriginal elder and street performer.
The Carrington Hotel

15-47 Katoomba St, Katoomba NSW 2780, Australia
The Carrington's long and rich history spans nearly 125 years since her opening by Sydney hotelier Harry Rowell. Originally named The Great Western, this Grand Old Lady soon became a popular retreat for international guests, Sydney's elite, and...
