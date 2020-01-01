Where are you going?
Sightings and Encounters with Nature's Noble Creatures

Collected by Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert
Monterey Bay Coastal Trail

Monterey Bay Coastal Trail, California, USA
The Monterey Bay Coastal trail extends 18 miles from Castroville to Carmel, where the trail is attached to the famous 17 mile drive in Carmel. Whether you want to bike, run, walk or follow it along in a kayak, this paved trail is a great way to...
Merzouga

Merzouga, Morocco
I had the unique opportunity to participate on one of Intrepid Travel's adventure tours, Best of Morocco. The highlight of the trip for me was the day we got to ride camels into the golden abyss of the Sahara Desert, while the sun was setting....
Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary

708 Jesmond Rd, Fig Tree Pocket QLD 4069, Australia
I had one goal for the trip to Australia: hugging a koala. This was a little more difficult than you might think; it's only legal in Queensland province, and there are strict rules about how long the koalas can work per day and how much rest...
Coral World Marine Park and Observatory

Smith Bay, St Thomas 00802, USVI
While there are plenty of in-water activities around St. Thomas, one of the best is at the Coral World Underwater Observatory. At this interactive park, which is great for families, visitors can see marine life rescue efforts, play with...
