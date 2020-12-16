Siem Reap's Off-the-Beaten-Path Temples

While it's hard to drag yourself away from Siem Reap's UNESCO World Heritage listed Angkor Archaeological Park attractions like Angkor Wat, Angkor Thom and Bayon, it's worth dedicating a day or two to explore off the beaten track temples. Within the park there are lesser visited ruins such as Banteay Kdei and Pre Rup, however, do hire a car and driver to venture further afield to sites like Banteay Srei, Beng Mealea, Koh Ker, Preah Vihear, and the jungle ruins and river carvings on Mount Kulen.