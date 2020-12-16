Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Siem Reap's Off-the-Beaten-Path Temples

Collected by Lara Dunston , AFAR Contributor
While it's hard to drag yourself away from Siem Reap's UNESCO World Heritage listed Angkor Archaeological Park attractions like Angkor Wat, Angkor Thom and Bayon, it's worth dedicating a day or two to explore off the beaten track temples. Within the park there are lesser visited ruins such as Banteay Kdei and Pre Rup, however, do hire a car and driver to venture further afield to sites like Banteay Srei, Beng Mealea, Koh Ker, Preah Vihear, and the jungle ruins and river carvings on Mount Kulen.
Save Place

Koh Ker

Cambodia
The sprawling archaeological ruins of Koh Ker are a rewarding day trip from Siem Reap due to the number of ruins, the size of the site, and the fact that few tourists visit. I've often found myself alone at temples, or at most with just two other...
More Details >
Save Place

Banteay Srei

Banteay Srei, Cambodia
The 10th century temple of Banteay Srei, known as the 'Citadel of Women', is one of the prettiest temples with intricately detailed carvings and decorative features painstakingly carved into the pink sandstone. It's also one of the most compact...
More Details >
Save Place

Kbal Spean

Cambodia
Ancient Khmers carved phalluses into the river in hopes that the water running over them would bring fertility to the river below. This is a nice short hike to take while enjoying a picnic lunch at the top.
More Details >
Save Place

Phnom Kulen National Park

Stray away from Cambodia’s tried and tested circuit with a temple safari that feels like an Indiana Jones adventure. You’ll trek into the jungles of northeast Cambodia and discover the ancient Khmer Empire beyond Angkor. Phnom Kulen National Park...
More Details >
Save Place

Banteay Kdei

Angkor Archaeological Park, Krong Siem Reap 17000, Cambodia
Exploring an old sandstone passageway in the Bhuddist temple of Banteay Kdei (Citadel of Monks). This temple is south of the popular Ta Prohm and not as widely visited since much of the structure has collapsed. If not on a shoe string budget, I...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without