Siem Reap for Foodies

If you travel to eat and drink then you'll be in foodie heaven in Siem Reap. Fragrant street food stalls, lively local food markets, hands-on cooking classes that start with market tours and end with lunch, not to mention fantastic food, from tangy soups and tasty barbecue skewers to modern Cambodian cuisine and contemporary Khmer tapas. Siem Reap is a delicious destination for foodies. It's not all about the food, however - there are tastings and cocktail classes to also keep you busy.