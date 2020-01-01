Siem Reap for Foodies
Collected by Lara Dunston , AFAR Contributor
If you travel to eat and drink then you'll be in foodie heaven in Siem Reap. Fragrant street food stalls, lively local food markets, hands-on cooking classes that start with market tours and end with lunch, not to mention fantastic food, from tangy soups and tasty barbecue skewers to modern Cambodian cuisine and contemporary Khmer tapas. Siem Reap is a delicious destination for foodies. It's not all about the food, however - there are tastings and cocktail classes to also keep you busy.
Save Place
In Siem Reap, locals eat one of a handful of dishes for breakfast - bobor (rice porridge), pork and rice, and a few soups, including Cambodia's quintessential breakfast soup, kuy teav. Found at morning markets and roadside stalls, standards vary...
Save Place
River Rd, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The beloved Cambodian breakfast dish of nom banh chok is a love-it-or-hate-it dish for most foreigners, who would probably prefer to have this cold to luke-warm noodle dish served hot. The process of making these rice noodles is depicted in bas...
Save Place
Street 07, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Every Sunday morning the quiet courtyard of laidback Asana bar in the old quarter transforms into Asana Organic Farmers Market, a petite farmers' market which started in December 2014. If you're staying in a holiday rental or serviced apartment...
Save Place
Pub Street Area , Mondol 1 Village 284, 2 Thnou St, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
While cute souvenir shops and even haute couture boutiques exemplify the changing face of the retail scene in Siem Reap, the city’s famous Old Market remains a heady hub of traditional trade and commerce. Located right in the heart of town, Psar...
Save Place
River Road West, ក្រុងសៀមរាប, Cambodia
The Cooks in Tuk Tuks cooking adventure offered by River Garden hotel differs from the others in that it begins with a trip by tuk tuk to one of Siem Reap's most popular Buddhist shrines to learn how to make offerings. Next is a visit to a lively...
Save Place
1 Vithei Charles de Gaulle Khum, Krong Siem Reap 17251, Cambodia
Opened in 1932 in the historic Royal Khmer compound, this landmark hotel was the first luxury lodging in the area, catering to well-heeled adventurers intent on visiting the storied ruins of the temples at Angkor. Everyone from Charlie Chaplin and...
Save Place
River Road West, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The excellent Cambodian chefs from River Garden hotel, who offer the Cooks in Tuk Tuks cooking class, also run a fun street food tour that gives you a great insight into Cambodia's culinary culture. Partly on foot and partly on tuk tuk, the tour...
Save Place
Salakamreuk Village, Salakamreuk Commune, 17954, 176 Sombai Rd, Siem Reap, Cambodia
Expats Lionel Maitrepierre and Joëlle Jean Louise drew inspiration from traditional Cambodian rice spirit, which is potent and medicinal-tasting and not always safe for foreigners to drink, and the fruit-infused rums from Joëlle’s home Mauritius,...
Save Place
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Serving contemporary Cambodian 'tapas' - essentially, smaller sized plates of traditional Cambodian dishes - has become something of a trend in Siem Reap's restaurants in recent years. It's a great idea as they're ideal for sharing and allow you...
Save Place
The-Lane, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Most visitors to Siem Reap will sign up for a Cambodian cooking class but very few have discovered Asana bar and its fun Khmer cocktail making classes. Located in one of the last traditional timber houses in the old town of Siem Reap, laidback...
Save Place
opposite Pannasastra University, Street 27, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Sugar Palm restaurant is the first Cambodian restaurant that many visitors to Siem Reap try, and it often becomes a favorite. The food is some of the most delicious, traditional, home-style Cambodian food in the country. It also happens to be...
Save Place
Pokambor Ave, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Chanrey Tree's location on the leafy riverside makes it a lovely spot for both lunch and dinner. Delivering refined renditions of authentic Khmer cuisine, you'll find some of the same dishes on the menu that you'll see at the Sugar Palm, along...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
- 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
- 3 Trains Japan Railways Launches New Luxury Train in Kyushu
- 4 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
- 5 Tips + News New York State Drops 14-Day Quarantine; NJ and CT Still Require It