Street 07, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Located on a lively lane called The Passage, parallel to Pub Street on the Old Market side (there's an entrance on the lane and another opposite the market), this stylish, air-conditioned restaurant and wine bar is an excellent choice for a...
Pokambor Ave, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Chanrey Tree's location on the leafy riverside makes it a lovely spot for both lunch and dinner. Delivering refined renditions of authentic Khmer cuisine, you'll find some of the same dishes on the menu that you'll see at the Sugar Palm, along...
opposite Pannasastra University, Street 27, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Sugar Palm restaurant is the first Cambodian restaurant that many visitors to Siem Reap try, and it often becomes a favorite. The food is some of the most delicious, traditional, home-style Cambodian food in the country. It also happens to be...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
Tonlé Sap, Cambodia
Although the temples at Angkor Archaeological Park are a potent symbol of Cambodian pride, no one site around Siem Reap is more important to the country than Tonle Sap. As one of the world's most varied and productive ecosystems, the lake is of...
Porkombor Street(Charles De Gaulle), Mondul 3 Village, Slor Kram Commune,, Siem Reap province, Kingdom of Cambodia. 00855, Cambodia
Taken in Tonle Sap Lake, Cambodia where I had the pleasure of taking a boat ride at sunset on my own to visit a floating village in the middle of the lake. One of the final images on my camera is this boat in the far distance of a mother and her...
Old Market Bridge, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Passage is a lively pedestrian street in the heart of the Old Market District of Siem Reap lined with restaurants, pubs, hotels and galleries. I highly recommend the restaurant Chamkar for its Cambodian-French style vegetarian dishes that...
717 Street 14, Krong Siem Reap 12000, Cambodia
Beyond Unique Escapes is arguably Siem Reap's best tour company, offering an array of excellent tours to the temples and villages. If you only do one tour in Siem Reap, this is the one I recommend. I've done it a few times and it's one of my...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Better known as the Tomb Raider Temple since its starring role in the Hollywood movie of the same name, Ta Prohm has at least as much star quality as Angelina Jolie. Cloaked in dappled shadow and locked in the embrace of the vast root systems that...
1 Vithei Charles de Gaulle Khum, Krong Siem Reap 17251, Cambodia
Opened in 1932 in the historic Royal Khmer compound, this landmark hotel was the first luxury lodging in the area, catering to well-heeled adventurers intent on visiting the storied ruins of the temples at Angkor. Everyone from Charlie Chaplin and...
Cambodian shadow-puppet theatre, known as Sbaek, is performed at a number of venues around Siem Reap, however, the best shows are by Cambodian Living Arts at the beautiful 18th century Wat Bo Pagoda. It's said that this medieval art form dates...
812, Kampong Phluk, Cambodia
Kompong Phluk is a floating village located in the middle of Cambodia's largest lake, Tonle Sap. The term “floating” is a bit misleading: the houses are actually built on very tall stilts around 8 meters high. During the rainy season, the lake...
