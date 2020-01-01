Siem Reap
Collected by Sophi Nissler
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
In Siem Reap, locals eat one of a handful of dishes for breakfast - bobor (rice porridge), pork and rice, and a few soups, including Cambodia's quintessential breakfast soup, kuy teav. Found at morning markets and roadside stalls, standards vary...
Angkor Archeological Park, Angkor Thom, Krong Siem Reap 17000, Cambodia
Giant stone faces greet visitors as they enter the Bayon complex. This ancient Khmer center houses over 200 of these serene faces, with theories they were modeled after the bodhisattva (enlightened being) or the Bhuddist king, Jayavarman VII, who...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Better known as the Tomb Raider Temple since its starring role in the Hollywood movie of the same name, Ta Prohm has at least as much star quality as Angelina Jolie. Cloaked in dappled shadow and locked in the embrace of the vast root systems that...
Pub Street Area , Mondol 1 Village 284, 2 Thnou St, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
While cute souvenir shops and even haute couture boutiques exemplify the changing face of the retail scene in Siem Reap, the city’s famous Old Market remains a heady hub of traditional trade and commerce. Located right in the heart of town, Psar...
River Road West, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The excellent Cambodian chefs from River Garden hotel, who offer the Cooks in Tuk Tuks cooking class, also run a fun street food tour that gives you a great insight into Cambodia's culinary culture. Partly on foot and partly on tuk tuk, the tour...
1 Vithei Charles de Gaulle Khum, Krong Siem Reap 17251, Cambodia
Opened in 1932 in the historic Royal Khmer compound, this landmark hotel was the first luxury lodging in the area, catering to well-heeled adventurers intent on visiting the storied ruins of the temples at Angkor. Everyone from Charlie Chaplin and...
opposite Pannasastra University, Street 27, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Sugar Palm restaurant is the first Cambodian restaurant that many visitors to Siem Reap try, and it often becomes a favorite. The food is some of the most delicious, traditional, home-style Cambodian food in the country. It also happens to be...
The former Royal Palace, Wat Dam Nak and its surrounding grounds are beautiful. This temple complex also serves as an independent institution which promotes education of the Khmer culture. The Center for Khmer Studies is housed here and encourage...
Banteay Srei, Cambodia
The 10th century temple of Banteay Srei, known as the 'Citadel of Women', is one of the prettiest temples with intricately detailed carvings and decorative features painstakingly carved into the pink sandstone. It's also one of the most compact...
Group 7 Slorkram village, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Sabai Adventures, which is best known for its moto tours through the countryside, also runs a half-day morning or afternoon Origin Tour that offers a taste of Cambodia's traditional culture, religion, arts, and crafts. The tour by tuk-tuk with a...
Cambodia
During Siem Reap's monsoonal 'green season' from May to November, the endearingly dilapidated, moss-dappled temple of Beng Mealea appears even greener than ever. It's still essential to go early -- if possible, rise in the darkness to be there for...
Cambodia
The sprawling archaeological ruins of Koh Ker are a rewarding day trip from Siem Reap due to the number of ruins, the size of the site, and the fact that few tourists visit. I've often found myself alone at temples, or at most with just two other...
Shinta Mani Foundation, Corner of Oum Khun & 14th St., Krong 17254,, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Shinta Mani Resort and Club is one of the most stylish hotel complexes in Siem Reap. It also has the biggest heart. The property is home to the Shinta Mani Foundation, a registered NGO that aims to enhance the lives of individuals in local...
These crispy, deep-friend prawn fritters are made with tiny river prawns and unlike a lot of Cambodian street food, which is eaten cold or luke warm, these are often eaten piping hot, fresh from the fryer. The crunchy fritters are twice...
Street 07, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Every Sunday morning the quiet courtyard of laidback Asana bar in the old quarter transforms into Asana Organic Farmers Market, a petite farmers' market which started in December 2014. If you're staying in a holiday rental or serviced apartment...
Street 27, opposite Pannasastra University, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Kiwi-Cambodian chef Kethana Dunnett, who with her husband Bruce, owns Sugar Palm, one of Siem Reap's best Cambodian restaurants, offers an exclusive cooking class at the couple's home. Taught in the stunning kitchen of their traditional teak home,...
Pokambor Ave, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Chanrey Tree's location on the leafy riverside makes it a lovely spot for both lunch and dinner. Delivering refined renditions of authentic Khmer cuisine, you'll find some of the same dishes on the menu that you'll see at the Sugar Palm, along...
Upper East River Road, North of wat polanka, Krong Siem Reap 17252, Cambodia
Secreted away in lush, sprawling gardens, hidden behind high walls on a dirt track tucked behind Wat Polanka, the intimate boutique property Maison Polanka is my favorite Siem Reap sleep. Of all the accommodation I'm experienced in Temple Town,...
Banteay Srei, Cambodia
Best visited on a day trip from Siem Reap, most travelers to Phnom Kulen (Mount Kulen), a rugged mountain northeast of Siem Reap, only experience a small part of the sprawling plateau. A typical visit might include a short hike or bumpy drive to...
A short walk from the Old Market in Siem Reap, Wat Bo is one of the oldest temples in town. The immaculate gardens and stunning Khmer architecture are certainly worth a look. After taking in the sights here head across Charles De Gaulle Rd. for a...
One of Siem Reap's most atmospheric boutique resorts, lovely Sala Lodges is comprised of authentic traditional Khmer timber houses that the owners collected from around the country and had reconstructed and restored on this tranquil property in a...
Skip the heaving crowds on top of Phnom Bakheng for this off-the-beaten-track experience, watching the sun set from a gondola on the tranquil moat that runs around Angkor Thom. There is no denying that this has the potential to be stupidly...
0092 Street 22, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
This quirky little mid-range boutique hotel (that goes for budget prices during low season) makes a fun stay for creative types. Popular with young Asian hipsters, who can generally be found exploring every corner of the property with their...
The Cambodians are highly skilled at a long list of crafts, carving being one of them, as the beautiful bas-reliefs and intricate decoration on the temples in Angkor Archaeological Park attest. They continue to carve to this day, in both wood and...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The most quintessential Cambodian souvenir must be the checked cotton krama that you will see around the necks, heads or waists of every Cambodian you meet. Cambodians like to boast that the krama has a dozen different uses -- some clever, some...
Upper West Side, Slarkram Commune, River Rd, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
A short tuk-tuk ride along the riverside in the direction of the temples is a striking retro Sixties-era villa called The 1961, an art gallery and performance space that was renovated and has now had a co-working space thrown into the mix. Started...
New Street A, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Siem Reap's Central Market is a fun one, with food, clothing, and goods a wander is worth your time. The touts are thin and the restaurants surrounding the market all sale good, affordable Khmer food. One of the main streets, Sivatha Road is a...
Old Market Bridge, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Passage is a lively pedestrian street in the heart of the Old Market District of Siem Reap lined with restaurants, pubs, hotels and galleries. I highly recommend the restaurant Chamkar for its Cambodian-French style vegetarian dishes that...
Angkor Night Market St, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Packed with over 240 vendors selling hand-made Cambodian crafts, the night market of Siem Reap is hands-down one of the best places to pick up unique souvenirs. Established in 2007, and running well into the nighttime hours, the market holds an...
#25, Veal Village, Khum Kokchack, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
After a cotton krama, a colorful lacquered elephant by the artisans at Theam's House has become the must-buy Siem Reap souvenir. Cambodian artist and designer Lim Muy Theam was the creative director of Artisans d'Angkor, the organization...
