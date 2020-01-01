Sicily 2014
Collected by heidi cavagnolo
Via dei Biscottari, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
by Fabrizia Lanza In the area of the Norman palace, near the market, there are still some little medievalbotteghe(shops) below the level of the palace. Via dei Biscottari is where they used to make the pastries and cookies for the king. There is...
Piazza del Parlamento, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
by Fabrizia Lanza Within the Palace of the Normans, there’s a chapel of the kings. “It’s sumptuous,” Fabrizia says, “all covered with mosaics. It’s like getting inside a golden box of jewelry.” Piazza del Parlamento 1 This story appeared in the...
Piazza Verdi, 90138 Palermo PA, Italy
You might recognize Palermo's opera house, the Massimo Theater, from its role in The Godfather: Part III—the movie's final scenes were filmed here. Though it echoes classical style, the building is young compared to Palermo's other architectural...
Piazza del Duomo, 90015 Cefalù PA, Italy
Legend has it that a forlorn sailor (Roger II - King of Sicily) traveling in the early 1100's in the midst of a massive Mediterranean squall made a pact with Jesus - spare his life, and he would build a Cathedral in his honor. And washed ashore,...
Piazza Marina, 90133 Palermo PA, Italy
Perhaps my favorite thing about Palermo, aside from the colors, the people, the life and the beach, is a plate full of panelle, fried chick pea fritters, for lack of a better term. In Piazza Marina, I usually head to Nni Franco U' Vastiddaru or...
Contrada Barbaro, 91013 Calatafimi TP, Italy
The ancient archeological site of Segesta was once a major city of Sicily’s original Elymian people, who adopted much of their culture from the Greeks. Among the ruins at Segesta is a wonderfully intact Greek-style temple and an outdoor...
