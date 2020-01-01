sicilly
Collected by Balazs Hajdu
Contrada Barbaro, 91013 Calatafimi TP, Italy
The ancient archeological site of Segesta was once a major city of Sicily’s original Elymian people, who adopted much of their culture from the Greeks. Among the ruins at Segesta is a wonderfully intact Greek-style temple and an outdoor...
Piazza del Duomo, 90015 Cefalù PA, Italy
Legend has it that a forlorn sailor (Roger II - King of Sicily) traveling in the early 1100's in the midst of a massive Mediterranean squall made a pact with Jesus - spare his life, and he would build a Cathedral in his honor. And washed ashore,...
A beautiful town on the northern shore of Sicily is also the birth place of a few infamous men - namely Mafia members who made their names in their heyday in New York. The town is as picturesque as a seaside town can get.
