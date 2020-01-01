Should I go to Jamaica?
Collected by Chris U , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Save Place
Belmont, Jamaica
Peter Tosh, the reggae artist and cofounder of the Wailers, was born in the scenic coastal village of Belmont, and it's here you'll also find his tomb and memorial. Fans can visit Tosh's burial site on sprawling property maintained...
Save Place
Black River, Jamaica
If you've ever longed fora ride downa river to spot crocodiles—and who among us hasn't? [editor's note: me!]—you can do just that on the Black River in southern Jamaica. The river cruises are a popular tourist attraction, but they never feel...
Save Place
Going to dinner at Little Ochie is as fun as it is delicious. Pick your dinner—from a cooler of freshly caught fish—by species and by weight, then pick the style in which you'd like it cooked: jerk,...
Save Place
A3, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
One of the most romantic drives in Jamaica takes you just outside Ocho Rios and onto the A3 highway, through "Fern Gully": a stunning three-mile gorge surrounded by sky-scraping, 30-foot fern trees. You’ll feel as if you’re on a completely...
Save Place
Long Bay, Jamaica
Few venture this far east in Jamaica, but those who do will find one of the most authentic sides of the island, and the most secluded of getaways. A charming fishing village about thirty minutes past Port Antonio, Long Bay is as peaceful and...
Save Place
Norman Manley Boulevard, Negril, Jamaica
The west coast of Jamaica doesn't sleep. If it isn't some daytime live tunes on the beach, or a street party in the wee hours, it's the evening live Reggae available in multiple seafront venues. At night, the island takes on a different energy and...
Save Place
Jamaica
While jerk grills steam away all over Jamaica—many of them roadside or at "jerk centers"—Negril serves up some of the tastiest and cheapest, on the go. One of the popular stops is Best in the West on Norman Manley Boulevard, a short walk from the...
Save Place
W End Rd, Negril, Jamaica
Rick's is probably the most touristy spot in all of Jamaica, but there's a reason it's listed in 1,000 Places to See Before You Die, so don't miss experiencing it at least once. Get there around 4 p.m. to avoid the crush of tour bus...
Save Place
Rocklands Rd, Wiltshire, Jamaica
Bird and nature lovers will fall for the gorgeous gardens of the Rocklands Bird Sanctuary. Home to hundreds of endemic as well a migrant species of birds, you can spot Jamaica’s national bird–the Doctorbird or Red-billed Streamertail hummingbird–...
Save Place
Rafting on the Martha Brae River—a float down a three-mile segment of the river on a 30-foot bamboo raft—provides a pleasant hour or so in one of Jamaica's gorgeous ecosystems. Passengers can slip into the water and swim...
Save Place
Norman Manley Blvd, Jamaica
Despite the industrialized patty chain stores across Jamaica, the love for handmade patties continues in some parts of the island. Miss Sonia's entrée-size, crusty patties are served ata small roadside restaurant across from the beach in Negril....
Save Place
Located across the way from Half Moon Resort, Sugar Mill Restaurant is set on the grounds of an old plantation. Couples and small groups dine at candlelit tables either on a covered terrace or out on the lawn, and the splashing of the mill's...
Save Place
B11, Jamaica
Jamaica Jazz and Blues, held just outside Montego Bay, is one of the Caribbean's most well-known festivals. It hosts some of Reggae’s top stars alongside a host of well known American artists--past performers include the likes of Gladys Knight,...
Save Place
Jamaica
You haven’t quite experienced the most authentic Reggae concert in Jamaica until you’ve been to Rebel Salute. While Sumfest gets all the press and is more commercialized, Rebel Salute—held every January—is Jamaica’s largest strictly-Reggae...
Save Place
Alaska Drive,, Negril, Jamaica
If you’re in Jamaica in early February—Bob Marley’s birthday week—you’re in luck. Every year, the island celebrates the Reggae icon’s “earthstrong.” And you don’t have to go all the way to Kingston, although the music hub also hosts a series of...
Save Place
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Mystic Mountain is one of the most fun and relatively new attractions in Jamaica for both adults and adventurous kids. It’s hard to say what’s more exhilarating: the gorgeous rain-forest backdrop and mountain views, or the roller coaster–like...
Save Place
PO. Box 3019, Light House Rd West End , Negril 00000, Jamaica
Swimming and snorkeling around Xtabi (pronounced "X-tah-bee") Resort's underwater caves are a unique experience and a well-kept secret from first-timers. While it's a great place to stay, overshadowed by places like Rockhouse Hotel, you don't have...
Save Place
Jamaica
Say "Jungle" and every Jamaican will have heard of this nightclub, one of Jamaica's longest-standing and best dance spots, located across Seven Mile Beach. The animal-themed indoor and outdoor club--with the slogan "Unleash the animal"--is a...
Save Place
Cataboo, Jamaica
Bypass the roadside watering holes and take a boat ride to Floyd's Pelican Bar, instead. This thatched hut stands on stilts out in the water, making it a dreamy spot for an afternoon of swimming and shooting the breeze, solo or...
Save Place
Accompong Maroon, Jamaica
You won’t regret a visit to Accompong Town, an authentic Maroon village in the hills of Cockpit Country. The Maroons, descendants of enslaved West Africans first brought to Jamaica by the Spanish, fought British slaveholders—by...
Save Place
6, 56 Hope Rd, Kingston, Jamaica
Though few tourists venture to Kingston, the capital and hub on the eastern coast of Jamaica, music fans should make the day trip to visit Bob Marley's former home, now a museum dedicated to Marley's life and impact on the...
Save Place
Montego Bay, Jamaica
A popular and new cultural attraction in Montego Bay, the Rastafari Indigenous Village offers a fun and insightful day of Rastafari history, music and food to anyone interested in immersing and learning about this unique group. The day begins with...
Save Place
Rose Hall Road, Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica
While Jamaica has several "great houses"—former plantation houses—the Rose Hall Great House, outside Montego Bay, is one of its most visited. Set on beautiful grounds towering over the Caribbean, this 19th-century Georgian home was once owned by...
Save Place
Discovery Bay, Jamaica
Directly off the northern highway is Columbus Park, overlooking the scenic harbor at Discovery Bay, where Columbus was thought to have first anchored—although recent indications are that he sailed there from St. Ann’s Bay. The park is the only...
Save Place
Jamaica
Save Place
Port Royal, Jamaica
Port Royal, once known as the wickedest city on earth and the Sodom of the New World, revels in its pirate past. The once-great city, now a fishing port, was at its height in the 1600s, when numerous brothels and drinking establishments...
Save Place
When inKingston, make time for a stop at Devon House, a grand 1891 Georgian mansionthat wasbuiltfor George Stiebel, Jamaica's firstnon-white millionaire. The lovely upright house and its 11 surrounding acres are now protected as a National...
Save Place
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Go tubing on the White River with Ocho Rios Jamaica Tours and cool off in one of Jamaica’s most picturesque bodies of water. The jade colors of White River, dotted with fishing boats along its banks, rocks, and leafy banks, make it an...
Save Place
Blue Mountains, Jamaica
Lush sourceof the mellow, world-famous Blue Mountain coffee, Jamaica’s longest mountain range is nature at its best, seemingly a worldawayfromnearbybustling, noisy Kingston.In thesemountains 7,400 feet above sea level, the air is cool, the views—...
Save Place
Manchioneal, Jamaica
Reach Falls is an off-the-beaten-path delight. Located up in the John Crow Mountains on Jamaica's east coast, this 30-foot jade-colored cascade tumbles into several pools in the surrounding rain forest....
Save Place
Jamaica
Adventurous souls should plan on a moonlit dip in the bioluminescent Glistening Waters, also known as Luminous Lagoon. Boats leave from a marina, located an hour north of Montego Bay, on scheduled night tours. As your tour boat...
Save Place
Somerset Falls, P.O.,, Hope Bay, Jamaica
There’s no shortage of refreshing waterfalls in eastern Jamaica. But after Reach Falls, I’d say Somerset—also located on the east coast—is a close second in natural beauty. Somerset Falls’ cascades can be reached by hiking or by canoe ride along...
Save Place
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Jamaica's most touristy site—famous for being featured in the James Bond movie Dr. No.—is also one of its most beautiful, in spite of the countless bodies that visit and attempt the climb daily, both locals and tourists. The view...
Save Place
Jamaica
Jamaica's interior beauty includes several botanical gardens. Shaw Park, located in Ocho Rios' surrounding hillside at up to 800 feet above sea level, is a great stop for families, with a large waterfall cascading through, gorgeous flower gardens...
Save Place
Duncans, Jamaica
Located in the small town of Duncans Bay, off the North Coast Highway, Silver Sands is easily in the top three most breathtaking beaches in Jamaica. A half-mile long, the beach is flanked by cliffs, the water is sparkling clear and the sand...
Save Place
New Hope, Jamaica
An often overlooked fishing village located just 10 miles south of Negril, Little Bay’s small, crescent-shaped shores and white sands will tug at your inner beach bum. There are a couple of local guesthouse options in these parts, and not much...
Save Place
Jamaica
Thisstunning white-sand stretch, just a five-minute drive east of Port Antonio,isthe only beach in Jamaicawith waves high enough to surf. Boston Bay is also one of the few remaining public strands on the island. It continues to attract more locals...
Save Place
Treasure Beach, Jamaica
Along the southern coast, Treasure Beach is about as peaceful as Jamaican beaches get. A few well-known guesthouses and resorts are located in this fishing community, but you'll probably see more locals than tourists around,...
Save Place
Jamaica
This gem of a beach, located in the lush eastern parish of Portland, isn’t visible to the naked eye. Halfway between Frenchman's Cove and Boston Bay, you’ll need a four-wheel vehicle to go down a very narrow and rugged path off the main highway,...
Save Place
Frenchman's Cove beach, Jamaica
Frenchman's Cove is more than a beach. It's an idyllic escape. After paying a small entrance fee—used to preserve the grounds—you'll hike about five minutes through verdant gardens flanked by an emerald river stream, before the views open onto a...
Save Place
The north coast is home to a handful of beaches that are accessible for a fee and attract cruise ship day-trippers. One of these is the laidback Reggae Beach (US$6 pp.)–a spacious blond stretch that's worth the short taxi ride. There are restroom...
Save Place
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Visitors to Ocho Rios can tour the studios of the popular and conveniently located Wassi Art and watch in-house craftspeople produce colorful Caribbean-themed vases, bowls, teapots and statues. In addition to sporting motifs of parrots, frogs,...
Save Place
Sam Sharpe Square,, Montego Bay, Jamaica
One of the newest and most exciting additions to Montego Bay is the Montego Bay Cultural Centre. Located in the heart of the historic Sam Sharpe Square, in a renovated former civic center, it houses a museum and an art gallery–both are the western...
Save Place
Race Course, Oracabessa, Jamaica
Goldeneye, to be clear, is not an easy place to leave. The land—the former home of Ian Fleming, where he wrote each of the 14 James Bond thrillers that would cement his place in literary and cinematic history—sits next to the tiny...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever