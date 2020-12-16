Short Visit to Rome - 10 Things to See
Collected by Roxanne McCallum
Great review of 10 things to see in Rome
00186 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
The Roman Forum is where ancient Rome began. The sprawling archaeological park gives us just a hint of what the Roman Empire once was—a dominant and diverse society. The Forum itself was the political, social, religious, and commercial focal...
Place du Jeu de Balle, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
After a March week that included a freak snowstorm, a windstorm, and pounding rain, we woke up to a sunny day in Brussels—a perfect day to explore the Jeu de Balle market. We walked by jumbles of scarves, old records, antique silverware, vintage...
Portobello Rd, London, UK
Portobello Road is a colorful stretch of shops and stalls selling bric-a-brac and antiques. Part trendy neighborhood, part flea market. On Saturdays, thousands of people flock there for bargains. I recommend going on a weekday. You can have the...
66 Quai de l'Hôtel de ville, 75004 Paris, France
Before wandering around Paris for two days, I asked my French friend Nadine, "where do I eat?" She directed me to Cafe Louis Phillipe for a lovely French lunch. The beautiful blue cheese, walnut, and endive salad arrived first, followed by a roast...
52 Rue François Miron, 75004 Paris, France
If you are looking for beef bourguignon in Paris Au Bourguignon Du Marais is the spot for you. This beautifully designed little restaurant is in a very touristy ara but has excellent food and service and of course, lots of Burgundy wines too! The...
Île Saint-Louis, 75004 Paris, France
Just east of the magnificent buttresses of the Cathédrale Notre Dame, across the Pont Saint-Louis, lies an island sanctuary in the middle of this chic, bustling city: Île Saint-Louis. The one-way streets are narrow, with views of the Seine River...
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
5 Avenue des Tilleuls, 14340 Cambremer, France
Beyond its rich history, Normandy is perhaps best known for its local specialties - salted caramel, creamy milk, a variety of pungent cheeses and heady cider. One of the best spots in the region for the latter is at Pierre Huet in Cambremer where...
14710 Colleville-sur-Mer, France
The cemetery site is a memorial to those whom lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. The spot sits on a cliff overlooking Omaha Beach and the English Channel and it quite beautiful. You can't help to feel drawn in by the...
You'd think that having a Meilleur Ouvrier de France (a prestigious crafstman title) at the helm of a restaurant would imply steep prices, but at Semilla, you're in for both a great meal and a great deal. The international influence is strong...
35 Rue du Chevalier de la Barre, 75018 Paris, France
At the summit of Montmartre, the highest point in the city, you'll find the Basilica de Sacré-Cœur. Contrasting with the Gothic churches like Notre-Dame, the Romano-Byzantine architecture is both beautiful inside and out. While outside, take in...
6 Rue de la Grange Batelière, 75009 Paris, France
Passages were designed in the 19th century to give Parisians protection from muddy streets and horse-drawn vehicles. Some 20 of these covered walkways remain today, including the Passage Verdeau; they are an excellent way to journey back into...
8 Boulevard du Palais, 75001 Paris, France
Sainte Chapelle is a true Gothic masterpiece located on Île de la Cité. Sainte Chapelle was founded by King Louis IX as a chapel for the royal palace. Sainte Chapelle houses a small chapel downstairs that is dedicated to the Virgin Mary. The...
Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
It’s impossible to ignore the hulking 1950s architecture of the Tate Modern, slap-bang in the middle of the most-walked part of the South Bank. A visionary refurb of this former power station has resulted in an artistic behemoth with multiple...
26 Hanbury St, Shadwell, London E1 6QR, UK
The name Nude Espresso might suggest something more racy than you find when you enter this Brick Lane coffee shop. However, if a perfect cup of coffee does it for you, then your pulse may race anyway. And not from the caffeine. Nude takes the...
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Warkworth, New Zealand
Redwood Treehouse, Warkworth, New Zealand: They only allow reservations for major functions like weddings and receptions, but simply paying the tree-houses a visit outside of Auckland is surely worth it. They operate purely on an ask-and-receive...
