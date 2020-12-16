Shopping in Venice
Collected by Gretchen Kelly , AFAR Local Expert
Mario Fortuny was a great maker of silks and velvets. His special formula for crinkling and dying silks and weighting them with glass (creating a dress called the "Delphos") has never been equaled. The dress was a favorite of dancer Isadora Duncan...
It has been said that when Daniel Day Lewis decided to learn to be a shoemaker (yes, he did do that), he learned his craft with this Venetian master. Walk in and you'll enter an old-fashioned cobbler's shop with incredible footwear everywhere you...
"Venetian pearls" is what some people call the blown glass beads you'll find in Venice. While the quality of some of them can be disappointing, Atmosfera Veneziana has a great selection of high-quality Venetian glass beads, as well as other...
Wonderful little bookstores are scattered all over Venice and Libraria Acqua Alta (Bookstore of High Water) is one of these hidden gems. Named and themed around the fact that Venice's floods are a peril to books, all of the store's stock is placed...
Fortuny fabrics, with their iridescent, waterlike shimmer, were born here in Venice at the Giudecca factory. You can't visit the factory (trade secrets, you know) but the Fortuny showroom is open to the public. Along with fabrics for sale, you can...
Dale Chihuly learned to blow glass at Venini Glassmakers on Murano. That alone should be enough to send you to the island (a 45-minute waterbus ride from San Marco) for a visit to Venini. The factory has been making glass since the 1920s but...
