Shopping in Stockholm
Collected by Stephen Whitlock , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place
Strandvägen 5, 114 51 Stockholm, Sweden
The country’s most famous interior design store has been shaping Swedish tastes for decades (the founder, Estrid Ericsson, was an early proponent of all-white walls). Particularly popular are the fabulous fabrics designed by Austrian émigré Josef...
Save Place
Sibyllegatan 7, 114 51 Stockholm, Sweden
Whether you want a new handbag or gloves, Palmgrens is the place for excellent leather goods. The store has been open since 1896, but they’ve changed with the times by adding items such as iPad cases and hot-pink make-up bags to their covetable...
Save Place
Kungsgatan 55, 111 22 Stockholm, Sweden
Industrialization came late to Sweden, which may explain why locals have retained a love for traditional crafts. Come here for well-priced goods made from natural materials—everything from scrubbing brushes and birdhouses to bread boards and table...
Save Place
Sibyllegatan 6, 114 42 Stockholm, Sweden
If rare antiques, exclusive ceramics, unique interior décor, and unusual souvenirs for home shelf display are your thing, and you have hundreds (or thousands) of dollars to spend, Stockholm’s antique scene certainly won’t disappoint. Modernity...
Save Place
Hamngatan 18-20, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
Think of it as a Baltic Barneys or a Swedish Selfridges: NK is the city’s finest department store, a landmark slap bang in the middle of everything. It sells a great mix of Swedish and international brands, though people also come here to dine at...
Save Place
Sergelgången 29, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
The idea behind this store was to give new designers a forum to sell their creations. Much of what’s on is fun and affordable, which means it is the ideal place to find a unique Scandinavian souvenir like bicycle earrings by Julia Nielsen or a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25