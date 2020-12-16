Shopping in Rome
Collected by Gillian Longworth McGuire , AFAR Local Expert
Via del Boschetto, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
In her small shop in Monti, Danish-born Tina Sondergaard whips up sublime custom-made dresses with a 1950s vibe. You can pick from luxe fabrics with bold graphics to jewel-colored shantung, and buy the perfect party dress either off the rack or...
Piazza Euclide, 40, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
There are a few branches of this well-equipped kitchen and homewares store scattered throughout Rome, where you can pick up the perfect parmesan grater or a classic Bialetti Moka to brew your morning expresso. The metal or glass containers stamped...
This smaller outlet of the Italian food superstore is just around the corner from Termini train station. It's a great spot to stock up on gourmet souvenirs, such as beautifully packaged nougat made in Abruzzo, Lazio olive oil and jars of anchovies...
Piazza della Rotonda, 70, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Head to this beautiful boutique not far from the Spanish Steps for hard-to-find fragrances and cosmetics in an atmosphere more like an elegant townhouse than a store. Shop for a signature scent, a gorgeously scented Fornasetti candle or a winsome...
If the eyes are the window to the soul, they should be well framed. Choose your new pair from Italian names like Persol and Bulgari, or from the family-run shop's own in-house designs. Even Pope Francis gets his specs here.
After searching for where film director Federico Fellini lived on the charming Via Margutta (No. 110), head to the Bottega del Marmoraro (No. 53b) and have owner Enrico Fiorentini create a one-of-a-kind Roman souvenir with your favorite words...
