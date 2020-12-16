Shopping in New Delhi
Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
Whether you're haggling at a bazaar or purchasing luxury goods, shopping experiences in New Delhi consistently a vibrant, memorable experience.
Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Yes, Hauz Khas Village is perhaps most known for its artsy vibe, boutique shops, and trendy restaurants. But before it became a lively commercial district, Hauz Kaus was (and remains) a 13th-century historical complex with a mosque,...
144, G.F., DLF Place Mall, Press Enclave Marg, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017, India
Forest Essentials bath and body products were developed after years of research with Ayurvedic physicians. They use their own spring water in each item, and its therapeutic properties have been certified as being rich in mineral deposits. The...
Kamla Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110007, India
Kamla Nagar is one of the more traditional markets in Delhi. I have visited several times and rarely encountered other tourists, especially not group tours. Located in Old Delhi, Kamla Nagar is where the locals shop for everyday goods including...
J-44, Block J, Lajpat Nagar II, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110024, India
Home Saaz is an Indian version of Bed, Bath and Beyond. The modern space offers large showrooms and solutions for interior decor. Although many items are contemporary and westernized, the real gems are the bedspreads, duvet covers, tablecloths,...
