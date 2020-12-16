Shopping in Naples
Collected by Nicky Swallow , AFAR Local Expert
Riviera di Chiaia, 287, 80122 Napoli NA, Italy
Marinella’s ties—all handmade from the finest silks—have graced the necks of kings, movie stars and politicians. Choose the silk you fancy and they will make it up for you: The company makes around 150 ties per day, but takes orders for around...
Via Chiaia, 32, 80121 Napoli NA, Italy
The upmarket neighborhood of Chiaia hugs the curve of Naples’s waterfront from the ancient Castel dell’Ovo to Mergellina in the west. The long seafront promenade is a classic Neapolitan stroll, and the Villa Comunale park is popular with kids on a...
Vico Due Porte a Toledo, 39/40, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
Working out of a tiny, cramped shop just off Via Toledo, Mario Talarico is famous for his handmade silk umbrellas that come in all shapes, sizes and colors, accompanied by a lifelong guarantee. Founded in 1860 and still in the same family, the...
Naples is famous for presepi: elaborate and complex nativity scenes that can reach huge dimensions. The tradition is now based around Via San Gregorio Armeno, which is lined with shops selling everything to make your own version.
For gourmet goodies, this smart supermarket has lots of choices. The deli counter is laden with tempting treats such as the provolone da Monaco cheese, puffy clouds of fresh mozzarella and black casertano ham. There are bottles of olive oil and...
Tramontano’s leather goods—all made by local artisans—are both functional and fashionable, with bags, briefcases, belts and accessories made from natural leathers and finished with chunky buckles. This family business was founded well over a...
