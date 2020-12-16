Where are you going?
Shopping in Ketchikan

Collected by Travis Marshall , AFAR Local Expert
Creek Street

133 Stedman St, Ketchikan, AK 99901, USA
During Ketchikan’s rough-and-tumble Prohibition days, Creek Street—actually a boardwalk built over the water—was the red-light district, a hotbed of bars and brothels. Today it’s the heart of Ketchikan’s shopping and arts scene, where you’ll find...
Main Street Gallery, Ketchikan

Ketchikan, AK 99901, USA
Main Street Gallery is Ketchikan’s hub for artists both local and national. Operated as a community arts space by the Ketchikan Area Arts and Humanities Council, the gallery hosts 10 shows each year. It’s always free to stop in and peruse the...
Parnassus Books

105 Stedman St, Ketchikan, AK 99901, USA
Pick up a book about Alaska’s native art, culture or wildlife, or about other aspects of the state, at Parnassus Books, an independent bookstore and a fixture of downtown Ketchikan that's frequented by locals and visitors alike. You’ll also find...
Salmon Etc.

322 Mission St, Ketchikan, AK 99901, USA
Take a taste of Alaska home with you via a trip to Salmon Etc., which specializes in salmon products from the area, like smoked salmon, canned salmon, salmon jerky and much more. The Mission Street shop sells only wild-caught Alaskan salmon...
Soho Coho

5 Creek St, Ketchikan, AK 99901, USA
Soho Coho is the Creek Street gallery of internationally acclaimed artist Ray Troll, known for his whimsical scenes of Alaskan fish and other wildlife. It’s also the spot to pick up Troll-designed souvenirs, including posters, cards and T-shirts...
Crazy Wolf Studio

633 Mission St, Ketchikan, AK 99901, USA
Find a wide variety of Native Alaskan art at this studio owned by local artist Ken Decker, from the Wolf clan of the Tsimshian people. Crazy Wolf Studio features many of Decker’s own works, including drums, bentwood boxes and wooden masks,...
