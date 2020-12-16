Shopping in Florence
Via Calimala, 6, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
The Mercato Nuovo occupies a 16th-century loggia (covered gallery) in Via Por Santa Maria. There has been a market on this site since the 11th century, but it was Cosimo I who erected the graceful loggia, originally intended for the sale of silk...
Via de' Bardi, 17, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
The art of decorative paper-making most likely originated in France, but a strong tradition of the craft also developed in Florence. Il Torchio stocks some of the most interesting decorative paper in the city; watch bookbinders at work while you...
Via de' Tornabuoni, 1, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Pedestrian Via Tornabuoni is lined with handsome Renaissance palaces and designer boutiques. Gucci, Prada, Roberto Cavalli and Armani have flagship stores here and you’ll also find Luis Vuitton, Hogan, Pucci and Tiffany. Tired of shopping? Catch...
Via della Scala, 16, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Elevate the normally mundane experience of shopping for medicine-cabinet basics like soap and toothpaste with a visit to one of the oldest pharmacies in the world. In this 13th-century chapel with early Renaissance frescoes, Gothic carved wooden...
Via S. Giuseppe, 5R, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
This leather workshop is hidden away in a former Franciscan monastery next to Santa Croce. The Scuola del Cuoio was originally founded to provide skills and work for some of the city’s orphans after World War II; masters and apprentices...
Via de' Guicciardini, 1/red, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
The only glove shop in the city to produce its stock on site, Madova’s exquisitely-crafted ‘guanti’ are made in a factory just behind the shop. There is a huge range of colours and styles range from simple, un-lined styles, silk...
